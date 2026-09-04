From Viral Podcast To Detention: What We Know About Self-Styled Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj

Rucha Pramanick
Rucha Pramanick
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A viral podcast clip and mounting political pressure led to his detention days after the Jantar Mantar protest turned violent

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Social Media figure Swatantra Bharadwaj
Social Media figure Swatantra Bharadwaj Photo: X@_kattar__hindu
Summary of this article

  • Swatantra Bharadwaj, who describes himself as a “kattar Hindu”, is a social media figure at the centre of a controversy over an alleged assault during a Cockroach Janata Party protest.

  • A viral video in which Bharadwaj appeared to claim that he had “cracked the skull” of student activist Nishu Azad’s father, Sanjay Kumar, triggered demands for his arrest.

  • Bharadwaj has denied deliberately attacking Kumar and claimed he acted in self-defence. He was detained in Bulandshahr on Friday as Delhi Police pursued the case.

Swatantra Bhardwaj, a self-styled "kattar Hindu" social media influencer, has come into the national spotlight after a viral podcast in which he appeared to boast about assaulting the father of a student protester during a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The remarks triggered widespread outrage and mounting demands for his arrest. However, Bhardwaj claimed he acted in self-defence. Notably, he was detained from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, hours after Delhi Police assured CJP protesters that he would be arrested within 72 hours in connection with the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, father of student activist Nishu Azad.

Officials told PTI that police teams traced Bhardwaj to Dhamra Nara village after he had earlier left Naithla village on a motorcycle.

Who Is Swatantra Bharadwaj?

Bharadwaj, 21, is a social-media figure who describes himself as a “kattar Hindu” and has been identified in recent reports as a self-styled influencer. He has posted videos and commentary targeting the Cockroach Janata Party's student agitation.

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Influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj - Instagram
Azad Samaj Party supremo and MP Chandrashekhar Ravan, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka along with CJP protester Nishu Azad after a meeting with the police officials at the Parliament Street police station, during a protest by CJP demanding action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on Nishu’s father during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20th, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. CJP representatives said the Delhi Police has assured that Bharadwaj will be arrested within 72 hours. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Azad Samaj Party supremo and MP Chandrashekhar, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka along with CJP protester Nishu Azad - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka along with party supporters move towards the Parliament Street police station as they stage a protest, demanding action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault of a student protester's father, in New Delhi. The protest was organised after an interview went viral in which Bhardwaj claimed he assaulted Sanjay Kumar, father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20th. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Several teams were deployed to trace Bhardwaj. A video clip of an interview in which he is heard boasting about cracking the skull of Sanjay Kumar, the father of student activist, Nishu Azad, during the July 20 protest in Delhi had gone viral.

Bhardwaj had allegedly fled from Naithla village on a Bullet motorcycle towards Khurja before the police team reached there to apprehend him. He was wearing a helmet, apparently to conceal his identity, officials said, as per PTI.

The Cockroach Janta Party staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station in the national capital on Friday to demand action against him.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka along with party supporters move towards the Parliament Street police station as they stage a protest, demanding action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault of a student protester's father, in New Delhi. The protest was organised after an interview went viral in which Bhardwaj claimed he assaulted Sanjay Kumar, father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20th. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
CJP Marches To Delhi Police Station Seeking Hindutva Influencer's Arrest Over Jantar Mantar Assault

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Azad Samaj Party supremo and MP Chandrashekhar, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka along with CJP protester Nishu Azad - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
'Police Assured Swatantra Will Be Arrested', Says Nishu Azad As CJP Protest Against Assault Outside Police Station

By Outlook News Desk

Influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj - Instagram
Swatantra Bharadwaj Escape Attempt Fails, Influencer Detained Over Jantar Mantar Assault Case

By Outlook News Desk

Why Was Swatantra Bharadwaj Facing Calls For Arrest?

Bharadwaj has claimed that what people are calling an attack was actually an act of self-defence.

After Bhardwaj's initial video, the 21-year-old said in a recent podcast, "Had I not acted in self-defence, the mob could have beaten me to death, or I could have lost my life." He said, as per PTI, he had video evidence to prove he did not attempt to attack them (protesters).

"I have video evidence to prove it. I was surrounded by 10-15 people. When I took action in self-defence, they sustained head injuries. According to the Delhi Police medical report, they did not suffer any serious injuries. I am co-operating with the ongoing investigation," he said.

On Friday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives said the Delhi Police has assured that Bharadwaj will be arrested within 72 hours. CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, scores of supporters, and MPs Chandrashekhar Azad and Pappu Yadav reached Parliament Street police station and sought action against Bharadwaj.

In the video of the controversial interview, Bhardwaj is heard speaking about his attack on Kumar.

"I cracked the skull of Nishu's father. Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches. The man was being taken away in an ambulance in a serious condition. His daughter was standing outside the police station and saying that she would die by suicide if her father didn't get justice. But I was not even jailed. The world should know this. I was out and about through the night," Bhardwaj is heard saying in the video.

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