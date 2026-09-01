Inside The Lindsay Clancy Case: A 911 Call, Exercise Bands And Three Dead Children

The jury in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial has deliberated for about 17 hours over three days without reaching a verdict and is set to resume deliberations Tuesday.
Clancy's defence says severe postpartum psychosis left her detached from reality, while prosecutors argue she understood her actions and deliberately killed her three children.
The trial has focused on Clancy's mental health, competing psychiatric evidence, the 911 call and physical evidence including the exercise bands, as jurors consider whether she was criminally responsible.
Who is Lindsay Clancy? A wife. A mother who killed her three children. A case that has gripped America since five weeks. In a case trial hearing at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, the jury has failed to reach a verdict after about 17 hours of deliberations over three days, with discussions set to continue on Tuesday.
Clancy, a former labour and delivery nurse, is accused of killing her three young children at their Massachusetts home in January 2023, but the central question before jurors is whether she was criminally responsible for their deaths.
What Happened To Lindsay Clancy's Three Children?
Clancy, 36, is accused of strangling her children — Cora (5), Dawson (3) and eight-month-old Callan — using exercise bands at their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on January 24, 2023. After the killings, she attempted suicide while her husband was out collecting takeout and visiting a pharmacy.
She faces three first-degree murder charges and has not disputed that she killed her two sons and daughter in 2023. Her defence, however, maintains that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis when the killings occurred, leaving her unable to understand the difference between right and wrong.
Prosecutors have presented a different account, arguing that Clancy deliberately decided to kill her children and understood that her actions were wrong at the time.
The Associated Press (AP) reported that the jury began deliberations on Thursday after a five-week trial that featured testimony from more than 70 prosecution witnesses and ten defence witnesses. The 12-member jury, comprising nine women and three men, resumed deliberations on Monday morning.
Jurors have several possible verdicts before them: not guilty, not guilty by reason of insanity, first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter. The case has brought renewed attention to maternal mental health and postpartum psychosis.
What Is Postpartum Psychosis And What Did Clancy Suffer From?
Postpartum psychosis is a serious and rare mental health emergency that occurs after childbirth. The affected person might experience symptoms like hallucinations, delusions, and confusion.
According to psychiatrist Meghna Gupta, postpartum depression and psychosis occur when women are neglected after childbirth and do not receive adequate emotional support. This can cause severe mood swings and, in extreme cases, abnormal behaviour. "In such cases, patients should be taken to a psychiatrist for proper treatment instead of relying on superstitions," Gupta told news agency PTI.
It is also different from postpartum depression. Postpartum depression is much more common and can involve persistent sadness, hopelessness, anxiety and thoughts of self-harm. Postpartum psychosis is rarer and involves a loss of contact with reality.
Clancy's defence has maintained that she was experiencing severe postpartum psychosis and had become detached from reality when she killed her children. In the months leading up to the deaths, she had sought medical help for her deteriorating mental health and was discharged from a psychiatric hospital less than three weeks before the killings. Both sides agree Clancy had postpartum mental health issues beginning in September 2022.
A recent case from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad also highlighted the extreme behaviour that can accompany postpartum psychosis. A woman reportedly placed her 15-day-old baby inside a refrigerator before going to sleep.
The woman was subsequently taken to hospital, where doctors reportedly diagnosed her with postpartum psychosis. The incident underlined how the condition can profoundly distort a new mother’s behaviour and perception.
Why Has The Jury Not Reached A Verdict?
Prosecutors argued that Clancy understood her actions and intentionally killed her children before trying to take her own life. They said she was depressed and overwhelmed by caring for the children, and chose to end her life while taking them with her.
Medical experts called by the prosecution and defence gave differing views on Clancy’s mental state at the time of the killings. Clancy did not take the stand during the trial. The jury may convict her of murder or the lesser offence of manslaughter, or find her not criminally responsible because of her psychiatric condition.
To obtain a murder conviction, prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy deliberately caused her children’s deaths and was “criminally responsible” for her actions. At the start of the trial, Judge William Sullivan explained the legal standard to the jury.
As reported by CNN, he told jurors that a person is not criminally responsible if a mental disease or defect leaves them without the substantial capacity to understand the criminality or wrongfulness of their conduct, or to act in accordance with the law.
Under Massachusetts law, a person found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility can be committed to a psychiatric facility if a court determines after a hearing that they have a mental illness and that their release could create a likelihood of serious harm to themselves or others.
The initial commitment lasts six months, while subsequent commitments last one year, with no fixed limit on the number of renewals, meaning hospitalisation could potentially continue for life.
Clancy, who is partially paralysed, has been held at Tewksbury Hospital since 2023 and continues to take several medications for her mental health conditions. Psychologist Dr Kirk Heilbrun testified that she remains under the highest level of suicide precautions, CNN reported.
One of the earliest pieces of evidence presented to the jury was the 911 recording made by Lindsay Clancy’s former husband, Patrick Clancy. He testified that he discovered Lindsay lying outside their home after she had attempted to take her own life.
While still on the call with emergency services, Patrick went into the basement, where he found their three children with exercise bands wrapped around their necks.
Several unverified claims and assumptions about Patrick have circulated without supporting evidence. Howard Cooper, an attorney at Todd & Weld, the law firm representing Patrick Clancy, described such statements as “patently false and defamatory” and warned that spreading them could have real-world consequences, CNN reported.