Lionel messi retires who will replace him as argentina captain

Lionel Messi Retires: Who Will Replace Him As Argentina Captain?

O Outlook Sports Desk 1 September 2026 2:59 pm Published at: 1 September 2026 2:58 pm Updated on:

Who will fill the massive Messi void? Argentina must find a new captain after Messi’s retirement, with Cristian Romero, Emiliano Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister among the potential successors

O Outlook Sports Desk 1 September 2026 2:59 pm Published at: 1 September 2026 2:58 pm Updated on:

Lionel Messi Retires: Who Will Replace Him As Argentina Captain?

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