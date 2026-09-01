Lionel Messi Retires: Who Will Replace Him As Argentina Captain?

Lionel Messi’s retirement leaves Argentina searching for a new captain
Cristian Romero, Emiliano Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister are among the potential successors
Messi leaves Argentina as its most-capped player and leading goalscorer after a trophy-filled international career
Lionel Messi’s retirement from international football has left Argentina with more than just a vacancy in attack. The Albiceleste must now find a new leader to wear the captain’s armband after years in which Messi became synonymous with the role.
Messi’s tenure as Argentina captain spanned the most successful period in the country’s modern football history. He led the national team through years of setbacks before eventually lifting the Copa America, Finalissima and FIFA World Cup trophies.
His departure therefore creates a leadership question that goes beyond identifying Argentina’s next biggest star.
There is no official confirmation yet on who will inherit the armband, but three names have emerged as potential successors -- Cristian Romero, Emiliano Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister.
Cristian Romero
Cristian Romero is among the names being considered for Argentina’s captaincy following Messi’s retirement.
The defender has been a regular in Lionel Scaloni’s side and has established himself as one of the senior members of the squad. Romero has also previously worn the captain’s armband at club level.
The 28-year-old has been part of Argentina’s major successes under Scaloni. He was in the squad that won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.
Romero has also developed into an important figure in Argentina’s defence. His international experience includes major tournament matches alongside several of the players who remain part of Scaloni’s squad.
With Messi no longer available, Romero is one of the players whose leadership experience could be considered as Argentina determines its next captain.
Emiliano Martinez
Emiliano Martinez is another experienced member of Argentina’s squad who could be part of the captaincy discussion.
The goalkeeper became Argentina’s first-choice No. 1 under Scaloni and has been involved in the national team’s major tournament successes in recent years.
Martinez played in Argentina’s Copa America-winning campaign in 2021 before helping the team win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was also part of the squad that retained the Copa America title in 2024.
The Aston Villa goalkeeper has previously worn the captain’s armband for Argentina in Messi’s absence, giving him experience in the role at international level.
Martinez has also become one of the more experienced players in the current Argentina squad, having played a key role in the team’s transformation under Scaloni.
Alexis Mac Allister
Alexis Mac Allister is another player who could be involved in Argentina’s leadership group after Messi’s retirement.
The midfielder made his senior Argentina debut in 2019 and became a regular member of Scaloni’s squad during the 2022 World Cup cycle.
Mac Allister started several matches during Argentina’s successful campaign in Qatar, including the final against France. He was also part of the squad that won the 2024 Copa America.
The midfielder has remained an important member of Argentina’s team since the World Cup triumph and has continued to feature under Scaloni.
At 27, Mac Allister is also part of the generation that will form the core of Argentina’s squad in the coming years.
Who Will Be Argentina's Next Captain?
Messi’s departure means Argentina will have to establish a new leadership structure around a squad that has undergone a gradual generational transition under Scaloni.
The captaincy has been closely associated with Messi during Argentina’s most successful period in recent history. He wore the armband during the team’s Copa America triumphs, the Finalissima victory and the 2022 World Cup title.
With the Argentine Football Association yet to officially announce his successor, the captaincy remains open.
Romero, Martinez and Mac Allister are among the senior players who could take on greater responsibility following Messi’s international retirement.
The decision will come as Argentina prepares for its next phase under Scaloni, with the national team moving into a period without the player who served as its captain and leading goalscorer for years.
Messi's Argentina Legacy
Messi ends his Argentina career as the country’s most-capped player and leading goalscorer.
He made 207 appearances for the national team and scored 125 goals, while also winning the 2021 Copa America, 2022 FIFA World Cup, 2024 Copa America and 2022 Finalissima.
The forward's international career included four World Cup appearances as Argentina captain, with his crowning achievement coming in Qatar in 2022 when he led the team to its first World Cup title since 1986.
His retirement now brings an end to his international career and leaves Argentina preparing for its first major chapter without Messi as captain.