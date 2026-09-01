What’s Next For Mahela Jayawardene At Mumbai Indians? Here’s What We Know

Mahela Jayawardene is likely to continue as Mumbai Indians head coach for IPL 2027
Hardik Pandya could stay at MI as a player, with Tilak Varma emerging as a captaincy option
Suryakumar Yadav is expected to remain with MI despite his disappointing 2026 season
Mumbai Indians are likely to retain Mahela Jayawardene as head coach for the 2027 Indian Premier League season despite their disappointing 2026 campaign.
According to a Times of India report, Jayawardene could continue for another year under the “two + one” contract he signed in 2024. A formal announcement is expected next month, barring a late change in plans.
The major decision for MI, however, concerns Hardik Pandya. There has been significant speculation about a potential trade involving the all-rounder, but no deal has made substantial progress despite interest from multiple franchises.
Mumbai Indians are reportedly keen to retain Pandya as a player but could remove him from the captaincy. Rohit Sharma is understood to be involved in discussions over the team's future, although the 39-year-old is not keen on returning as captain.
Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah are among the possible replacements, with Tilak believed to be the frontrunner.
Talks have also taken place with Kolkata Knight Riders, with Cameron Green reportedly discussed as a possible trade asset. However, MI are wary of the Australian's workload amid a packed Test schedule.
"Don't be surprised if he [Hardik Pandya] is not traded at all. Discussions have also happened with the player along these lines. For a trade to happen, multiple things need to fall into place. So it's not that straightforward," a source told The Times of India.
Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is also expected to remain with Mumbai Indians despite a poor 2026 season. The franchise reportedly does not want to make decisions based on one underwhelming campaign.
"Yes, he didn't have a good season last year, but what about the ones before that? MI will not discard a player based on one season, and that's not how they operate. They take pride in the 'One Family' tag and swear by it," adds the source.
MI reached the playoffs in 2025 under Jayawardene but finished ninth in 2026 after winning just four matches. Injuries, availability issues and reported dressing-room unrest contributed to their struggles.
For now, Mumbai Indians appear set to prioritise continuity, with a captaincy change potentially being their biggest alteration ahead of IPL 2027.