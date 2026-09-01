Lionel Messi Net Worth: All You Need To Know About His Earnings As Argentina Great Retires From International Football

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Lionel Messi's net worth is estimated at $1.1 billion, with the Argentina legend earning around $140 million over the last 12 months. Despite retiring from international football, Messi remains with Inter Miami until 2028, while his endorsements and business ventures continue to drive his wealth

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Lionel Messi Net Worth 2026: All You Need To Know As Argentina International Retirement
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Mexico during the World Cup group C soccer match in Lusail, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2022. | Photo: AP/Pavel Golovkin
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi's net worth is estimated at $1.1 billion

  • Messi earned an estimated $140 million in the last 12 months from football and off-field ventures

  • Messi remains with Inter Miami until 2028, with endorsements and businesses adding significantly to his wealth

Lionel Messi has built one of the biggest fortunes in sport during a career that has spanned more than two decades. His wealth has come not only from football contracts but also from lucrative endorsements, commercial partnerships, businesses and investments.

Forbes estimates Messi's net worth at $1.1 billion as of August 2026, making him one of the few billionaire athletes in the world. The Argentina legend, who announced his retirement from international football on Monday, has also accumulated around $1.8 billion in career earnings from football and commercial activities, according to Forbes.

Messi announced his retirement from the Argentina national team on August 31, 2026, following the team's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. However, he has not retired from professional football and remains with Inter Miami, where his contract runs through the 2028 MLS season.

Lionel Messi Net Worth, Salary And Career Earnings

  • Estimated net worth: $1.1 billion

  • Estimated career earnings: $1.8 billion

  • Estimated earnings in the last 12 months: $140 million

  • Estimated on-field earnings: $70 million

  • Estimated off-field earnings: $70 million

  • Inter Miami base salary: $25 million, according to the MLS Players Association's 2026 Salary Guide

  • Inter Miami guaranteed compensation: $28.33 million, according to the MLS Players Association's 2026 Salary Guide

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Lionel Messi plays for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. - AP
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Lionel Messi in Inter Miami training ahead of clash with New England Revolution in MLS 2026. - InterMiamiCF/X

Messi's financial rise began at Barcelona, where his increasingly lucrative contracts turned him into one of football's highest-paid players. He later added substantial earnings during his spell at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Inter Miami in 2023.

Celebrity Net Worth has estimated that Messi's salary and bonuses over his career have exceeded $700 million. His Inter Miami arrangement is also more complicated than his official MLS salary.

Reports have previously valued his overall annual package at around $70 million to $80 million, taking into account various commercial and contractual components.

Messi's Endorsements, Businesses And Inter Miami Future

A significant portion of Messi's wealth comes from his commercial activities. Forbes estimates that his endorsements and business ventures have generated more than $600 million during his career.

His most prominent long-term partnership is with Adidas. Messi began working with the sportswear company in 2006 and signed a lifetime agreement in 2017. He has also had major partnerships with brands including Pepsi, Gatorade, Mastercard and Budweiser.

Messi has also developed businesses outside football. His portfolio includes MiM Hotels, a hospitality venture associated with the football star, and Más+ by Messi, his beverage brand. He also has interests in real estate and other investments, giving him several sources of income beyond his playing career.

His Inter Miami deal could remain financially important even after he stops playing. Reports have indicated that his agreement includes the possibility of obtaining an equity stake in the club after retirement. That could give Messi a long-term financial interest in the growth of Inter Miami.

Despite retiring from international football, Messi continues to play at club level. His Inter Miami contract runs through the 2028 MLS season, meaning his retirement from Argentina does not currently mark the end of his professional football career.

With Forbes estimating his fortune at $1.1 billion, Messi's financial legacy now stands alongside his extraordinary sporting achievements.

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