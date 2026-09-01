Lionel Messi Net Worth: All You Need To Know About His Earnings As Argentina Great Retires From International Football

Lionel Messi's net worth is estimated at $1.1 billion
Messi earned an estimated $140 million in the last 12 months from football and off-field ventures
Messi remains with Inter Miami until 2028, with endorsements and businesses adding significantly to his wealth
Lionel Messi has built one of the biggest fortunes in sport during a career that has spanned more than two decades. His wealth has come not only from football contracts but also from lucrative endorsements, commercial partnerships, businesses and investments.
Forbes estimates Messi's net worth at $1.1 billion as of August 2026, making him one of the few billionaire athletes in the world. The Argentina legend, who announced his retirement from international football on Monday, has also accumulated around $1.8 billion in career earnings from football and commercial activities, according to Forbes.
Messi announced his retirement from the Argentina national team on August 31, 2026, following the team's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. However, he has not retired from professional football and remains with Inter Miami, where his contract runs through the 2028 MLS season.
Lionel Messi Net Worth, Salary And Career Earnings
Estimated net worth: $1.1 billion
Estimated career earnings: $1.8 billion
Estimated earnings in the last 12 months: $140 million
Estimated on-field earnings: $70 million
Estimated off-field earnings: $70 million
Inter Miami base salary: $25 million, according to the MLS Players Association's 2026 Salary Guide
Inter Miami guaranteed compensation: $28.33 million, according to the MLS Players Association's 2026 Salary Guide
Messi's financial rise began at Barcelona, where his increasingly lucrative contracts turned him into one of football's highest-paid players. He later added substantial earnings during his spell at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Inter Miami in 2023.
Celebrity Net Worth has estimated that Messi's salary and bonuses over his career have exceeded $700 million. His Inter Miami arrangement is also more complicated than his official MLS salary.
Reports have previously valued his overall annual package at around $70 million to $80 million, taking into account various commercial and contractual components.
Messi's Endorsements, Businesses And Inter Miami Future
A significant portion of Messi's wealth comes from his commercial activities. Forbes estimates that his endorsements and business ventures have generated more than $600 million during his career.
His most prominent long-term partnership is with Adidas. Messi began working with the sportswear company in 2006 and signed a lifetime agreement in 2017. He has also had major partnerships with brands including Pepsi, Gatorade, Mastercard and Budweiser.
Messi has also developed businesses outside football. His portfolio includes MiM Hotels, a hospitality venture associated with the football star, and Más+ by Messi, his beverage brand. He also has interests in real estate and other investments, giving him several sources of income beyond his playing career.
His Inter Miami deal could remain financially important even after he stops playing. Reports have indicated that his agreement includes the possibility of obtaining an equity stake in the club after retirement. That could give Messi a long-term financial interest in the growth of Inter Miami.
Despite retiring from international football, Messi continues to play at club level. His Inter Miami contract runs through the 2028 MLS season, meaning his retirement from Argentina does not currently mark the end of his professional football career.
With Forbes estimating his fortune at $1.1 billion, Messi's financial legacy now stands alongside his extraordinary sporting achievements.