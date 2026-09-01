Lionel Messi Retirement: Will Inter Miami Star Continue Playing After Argentina Exit?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Lionel Messi has retired from international football with Argentina but remains committed to Inter Miami, where his contract runs through 2028 as he enters the final chapter

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Lionel Messi plays for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.
Lionel Messi plays for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Messi has retired from international football but will continue with Inter Miami

  • His contract with Inter Miami runs until the end of the 2028 MLS season

  • Messi said he had “given everything” to Argentina and felt the time had come to step aside

Lionel Messi has closed the door on one chapter of his extraordinary career, but he has not yet walked away from football altogether.

The Argentina captain announced his retirement from international football on Monday, bringing an emotional end to a 21-year journey with the national team. However, Messi’s announcement does not mean his playing career is over.

The 39-year-old remains an Inter Miami player and is contracted with the MLS club until the end of the 2028 season. His retirement post was specifically about Argentina, with Messi making it clear that he believes the time has come to give younger players their opportunity.

Messi set to continue with Inter Miami

For Inter Miami, the immediate message is encouraging: Messi is not retiring from club football. His contract runs through the 2028 MLS season, meaning he could potentially continue playing in the United States until he is 41.

Messi's decision to leave international football could also allow him to concentrate entirely on his club career. Without Argentina fixtures, World Cup preparation and international travel, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner can manage his workload and fitness around Inter Miami’s schedule.

The announcement comes after Messi led Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time. It marked the end of an international career in which he made a record 207 appearances and scored 125 goals. He won the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles and finally lifted the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

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What Messi wrote in his emotional farewell

Messi revealed that he had been thinking about retirement since the World Cup final. In his handwritten Instagram message, he said: “I’m retiring from the national team.”

The Argentine admitted the decision was painful, writing: “It was a decision that hurt – and still hurts deep down – but I understand that the time has come.” He insisted that he had always given everything for the national team, saying he had “always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey.”

The most emotional part of the message came when Messi acknowledged that his international chapter was ending. “Time is running short, chapters come to a close,” he wrote, before adding: “I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team.”

Messi also explained why he believes it is time for Argentina’s next generation to take over. “I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give,” he wrote, while pointing to the young players coming through who deserve their opportunity.

The decision was further strengthened by the death of his father, Jorge Messi, earlier in August. Messi said that after what happened with his father, he was even more convinced that retiring from Argentina was the right decision.

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