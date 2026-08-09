Rodrigo De Paul Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Lionel Messi After Jorge Messi’s Death - Video

Rodrigo De Paul paid tribute to Lionel Messi’s late father Jorge by revealing Messi’s No. 10 shirt after scoring for Inter Miami
Messi missed the Leagues Cup clash while mourning his father’s death with his family in Argentina
Inter Miami lost 2-1 to Monterrey despite De Paul’s opener, leaving their knockout-stage hopes in doubt
There are moments in football when the result barely feels like the most important part of the night. Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup clash against Monterrey was one of them.
Lionel Messi was missing from the team as he remained in Argentina following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, at the age of 68. With their captain away from the pitch and mourning with his family, his teammates found their own way of standing beside him.
For Rodrigo De Paul, that came through a goal celebration that said more than words could.
De Paul Reveals Messi’s No. 10 Shirt
Inter Miami took the lead in the 32nd minute when De Paul produced a superb strike from outside the box. But what followed the goal quickly became the defining moment of the night.
The Argentine midfielder removed his Inter Miami shirt to reveal another Miami jersey underneath, Messi’s famous No. 10.
It was a simple gesture, but an especially meaningful one given De Paul’s close relationship with Messi through both club and country. The celebration resulted in a yellow card, but that seemed a small price to pay for a moment of solidarity with his friend and teammate.
Messi's absence had been felt even before kick-off. Both teams observed a minute’s silence for Jorge Messi, while Inter Miami players wore black armbands. The club also expressed its support for its captain and his family.
A Night That Got Away From Miami
On the field, however, Miami could not hold on to the advantage De Paul had given them.
Hugo Cuypers equalised shortly after half-time before Diego Rossi completed Monterrey’s comeback with a late winner. The 2-1 defeat leaves Miami needing a strong result in their final group-stage match against Leon to keep their hopes alive.
The loss was a disappointing one for a team that had started its campaign with a 4-2 victory over Atletico San Luis. But with Messi’s absence explained by circumstances far beyond football, the result naturally took a back seat.
Jorge Messi’s Role In Lionel’s Journey
For Lionel Messi, Jorge was far more than a parent watching from the stands. He was a central figure in the footballer’s journey from a gifted youngster in Rosario to one of the most celebrated players in the history of the sport.
Newell’s Old Boys, where Messi spent part of his childhood, also paid tribute to Jorge after his death, highlighting the role he played in guiding his son’s career from its earliest stages.
The club described Jorge as the person who supported Messi’s career “with vision, rigor, and affection,” alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini.
Messi reportedly returned to Rosario after learning of his father’s death and is expected to attend a private memorial service. His return to Inter Miami remains uncertain.
For now, football can wait.
And in Miami, De Paul made sure Messi did not have to face this difficult moment feeling alone.