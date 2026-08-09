Inter Miami Vs Monterrey Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2026: Will Lionel Messi Play In Clash Amid Cross-Border Rivals?

Beyond his role in Lionel's life, Jorge Messi was a monumental figure in the football world, serving as his son’s lifelong agent, manager, and steadfast protector. Having managed a steel factory in Rosario, Jorge famously uprooted his life to move to Spain when Lionel was just 13 years old, personally guiding his early development through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and orchestrating the trajectory of the greatest career in football history.