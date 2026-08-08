Whitecaps Left Reeling After Shock 3-1 Leagues Cup Defeat To Juarez

P Photo Webdesk 8 August 2026 5:26 pm Published at: 8 August 2026 5:21 pm Updated on:

FC Juarez of Mexico stunned the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in their Leagues Cup 2026 match at BC Place. Statistically, the Blue-and-White controlled the majority of possession and outshot their opponents, yet defensive blunders caused their second defeat. The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute when Jeevan Badwal fired home from an Edier Ocampo assist. Los Bravos equalised in the 34th minute with Jairo Torres playing in Ettson Ayon. The Whitecaps then suffered a massive blow in the 43rd minute when star striker Brian White limped off. Los Bravos also had their own injury setback when goalscorer Ayon went off in the 49th minute. However, his substitute Oscar Estupinan broke the deadlock in the 74th minute. In stoppage time, Vancouver goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer joined the attack, but Ricardo Oliveira found the back of the unguarded goal with a long-ranger to seal the win. Next, Juarez face Real Salt Lake while Vancouver take on Tigres UANL on matchday 3.