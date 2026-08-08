Whitecaps Left Reeling After Shock 3-1 Leagues Cup Defeat To Juarez

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FC Juarez of Mexico stunned the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in their Leagues Cup 2026 match at BC Place. Statistically, the Blue-and-White controlled the majority of possession and outshot their opponents, yet defensive blunders caused their second defeat. The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute when Jeevan Badwal fired home from an Edier Ocampo assist. Los Bravos equalised in the 34th minute with Jairo Torres playing in Ettson Ayon. The Whitecaps then suffered a massive blow in the 43rd minute when star striker Brian White limped off. Los Bravos also had their own injury setback when goalscorer Ayon went off in the 49th minute. However, his substitute Oscar Estupinan broke the deadlock in the 74th minute. In stoppage time, Vancouver goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer joined the attack, but Ricardo Oliveira found the back of the unguarded goal with a long-ranger to seal the win. Next, Juarez face Real Salt Lake while Vancouver take on Tigres UANL on matchday 3.

Vancouver Whitecaps Vs FC Juarez leagues cup soccer 2026 highlights
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld, center, is stopped by Juarez FC's Jose Luis Rodriguez (11) and Denzell Garcia (5) during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Vancouver Whitecaps Vs FC Juarez leagues cup soccer 2026
Juarez FC's Oscar Estupinan (19) scores on Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer (32) as Mathias Laborda (2) watches during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Vancouver Whitecaps Vs FC Juarez leagues cup soccer
Juarez FC's Alejandro Mayorga (4) falls as Vancouver Whitecaps' Johnny Selemani (63) vies for the ball during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Vancouver Whitecaps Vs FC Juarez leagues cup soccer
Juarez FC's Oscar Estupinan (19) celebrates his goal as Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda (2) rolls on the pitch during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Vancouver Whitecaps Vs FC Juarez leagues cup soccer 2026 highlights
Juarez FC's goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado (1) stops the ball as Vancouver Whitecaps' Rayan Elloumi (19) watches during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Vancouver Whitecaps Vs FC Juarez leagues cup soccer 2026 highlights-
Juarez FC's Oscar Estupinan, second from the right, celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps with his teammates during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Vancouver Whitecaps Vs FC Juarez leagues cup
Juarez FC's Ettson Ayon (29) is lifted off the pitch during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Vancouver Whitecaps Vs FC Juarez leagues cup soccer 2026 highlights
Vancouver Whitecaps' Jeevan Badwal, left, and Juarez FC's Ettson Ayon (29) vie for the ball during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Vancouver Whitecaps Vs FC Juarez leagues cup soccer 2026 photos
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld (25) kicks the ball against Juarez FC during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Vancouver Whitecaps Vs FC Juarez leagues cup soccer photos
Juarez FC's Ettson Ayon (right) celebrates his goal with Ian Torres (10) as Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer (32) walks away during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, on Friday, August 7, 2026. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Vancouver Whitecaps Vs FC Juarez leagues cup soccer photo gallery
Vancouver Whitecaps' Jeevan Badwal (centre) celebrates his goal against Juarez FC with Edier Ocampo (18) and Johnny Selemani (63) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, on Friday, August 7, 2026. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP

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