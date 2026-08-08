Red Devils' New Era Begins: Dutch Legend Mark Van Bommel Takes The Wheel For Belgium's Next Generation
Mark van Bommel took charge of Belgium with a clear focus on victory during his opening press conference on Friday. Following his appointment last month to succeed Rudi Garcia, the former Dutch midfielder addressed the media about the Red Devils' transition after their quarter-final exit at the FIFA World Cup 2026 against eventual champions Spain. The 49-year-old dismissed rumours about holding out for the Netherlands job, stating, "Did I want to wait for the Dutch national team? No, not at all. I didn't even think about that... As a coach, being in charge of a national team is one of the best jobs there is. You work with the best players in a country." He faces an immediate rebuilding phase, including resolving the future of veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Belgium must now prepare for a demanding UEFA Nations League campaign. Van Bommel will make his competitive debut away against Italy in Rome on September 25, followed by home fixtures against France and Türkiye in Group A1.
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