UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Playoff Draw: Celtic Face LASK, Lyon Could Meet Fenerbahce

Champions Path Fixtures

The Champions Path also features several intriguing matchups. Celtic will meet LASK in a high-stakes contest, with the winners advancing to the league phase. Elsewhere, AEK Athens will take on either Levski Sofia or Kairat Almaty, while Dinamo Zagreb or Kauno Zalgiris have been drawn against Viking. Another tie will see Mjallby or Slovan Bratislava face either Ararat-Armenia or Celje, while Hapoel Beer-Sheva or Red Star Belgrade will square off against AGF Aarhus or Sabah.