UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Playoff Draw: Celtic Face LASK, Lyon Could Meet Fenerbahce

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Outlook Sports Desk
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UEFA has confirmed the 2026-27 Champions League playoff draw, with Celtic facing LASK and a potential Lyon-Fenerbahce clash as clubs battle for league phase qualification

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Playoff Draw: Celtic Face LASK, Lyon Could Meet Fenerbahce
The Champions League trophy is displayed in Switzerland, Friday, Febr. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/MARTIAL TREZZINI
Summary of this article

  • Celtic were drawn against LASK, while Lyon could face Fenerbahce in the Champions League playoffs

  • The playoff first legs are scheduled for August 18-19, with return fixtures on August 25-26

  • Winners will qualify for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase

The race for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase intensified on Monday as UEFA conducted the playoff draw in Nyon, Switzerland, setting up several mouth-watering ties across both the Champions Path and League Path.

The playoff round represents the final hurdle before clubs secure a coveted spot in Europe's elite club competition, with the first-leg matches scheduled for August 18-19 and the return fixtures on August 25-26.

While a number of teams still have to complete their third qualifying round ties, the draw has already thrown up the prospect of blockbuster encounters, including a potential clash between Fenerbahce and Lyon, while Scottish champions Celtic were paired with Austrian side LASK.

League Path Fixtures

The League Path could produce one of the standout ties of the playoffs if Lyon and Fenerbahce both progress from the third qualifying round. Czech champions Sparta Prague and Austria's Sturm Graz also remain in contention, meaning the fixture will only be confirmed after the ongoing qualifiers.

In the other League Path tie, Olympiakos or NEC Nijmegen will face either Union Saint-Gilloise or Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt, with both fixtures expected to be closely contested.

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Champions Path Fixtures

The Champions Path also features several intriguing matchups. Celtic will meet LASK in a high-stakes contest, with the winners advancing to the league phase. Elsewhere, AEK Athens will take on either Levski Sofia or Kairat Almaty, while Dinamo Zagreb or Kauno Zalgiris have been drawn against Viking. Another tie will see Mjallby or Slovan Bratislava face either Ararat-Armenia or Celje, while Hapoel Beer-Sheva or Red Star Belgrade will square off against AGF Aarhus or Sabah.

Playoff Schedule

First Legs (August 18-19)

League Path

  • Fenerbahce/Sturm Graz vs Sparta Prague/Lyon

  • Olympiakos/NEC Nijmegen vs Union Saint-Gilloise/Bodo/Glimt

Champions Path

  • Levski Sofia/Kairat Almaty vs AEK Athens

  • Celtic vs LASK

  • Dinamo Zagreb/Kauno Zalgiris vs Viking

  • Mjällby/Slovan Bratislava vs Ararat-Armenia/Celje

  • Hapoel Beer-Sheva/Red Star Belgrade vs AGF Aarhus/Sabah

Second Legs (August 25-26)

  • AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia/Kairat Almaty

  • LASK vs Celtic

  • Viking vs Dinamo Zagreb/Kauno Zalgiris

  • Ararat-Armenia/Celje vs Mjallby/Slovan Bratislava

  • AGF Aarhus/Sabah vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva/Red Star Belgrade

  • Sparta Prague/Lyon vs Fenerbahce/Sturm Graz

  • Union Saint-Gilloise/Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiakos/NEC Nijmegen

The winners of the seven playoff ties will seal qualification for the 36-team Champions League league phase, while the losing clubs will continue their European campaigns in the UEFA Europa League. The complete match schedule, including kick-off times, will be confirmed by UEFA following the conclusion of the third qualifying round.

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