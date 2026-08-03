Bayern Munich Vs Jeju United Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Bayern Munich face Jeju United in an Audi Summer Tour pre-season friendly on August 4
The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs
Vincent Kompany's side continue preparations for the 2026-27 season ahead of their European campaign
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with an Audi Football Summit clash against K League 1 side Jeju United (Jeju SK FC) on Tuesday, August 4, at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in South Korea.
The fixture forms part of Bayern's annual Audi Summer Tour, which also includes a meeting with UEFA Europa League holders Aston Villa later this week. For Vincent Kompany, the match presents another opportunity to fine-tune his squad, assess new signings and give valuable minutes to players returning from the summer break ahead of the new campaign.
Bayern arrive in South Korea after an emphatic 15-0 victory over FC Rottach-Egern in their latest pre-season outing, having also opened preparations with a narrow defeat to Wehen Wiesbaden. Several World Cup participants are yet to rejoin the squad, but new faces and returning stars, including Luis Diaz, Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic, are expected to feature during the Asian tour.
England captain Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano are among those scheduled to link up with the team only after the tour concludes.
For Jeju United, the friendly is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of Europe's biggest clubs in front of a home crowd. The K League outfit is in the middle of its domestic season, meaning match fitness should not be an issue, although balancing league commitments with a glamour friendly could influence team selection. The game also carries significance for Korean fans, who will get the chance to watch one of world football's most decorated clubs on Jeju Island.
Bayern Munich Vs Jeju United, Pre-Season Friendly: Probable XI
Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Boey, Kim Min-jae, Stanisic, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Coman, Wirtz, Luis Diaz; Tel
Jeju United XI: Kim Dong-jun; Ahn Tae-hyun, Lim Chai-min, Hong Jun-ho, Kim Ju-gong; Yuri, Lee Chang-min; Reis, Italo, Nam Tae-hee; Denilson
Bayern Munich Vs Jeju United, Pre-Season Friendly: H2H
There is no previous meeting between Bayern Munich and Jeju United (Jeju SK FC). Tuesday's pre-season friendly at the Jeju World Cup Stadium will mark the first-ever encounter between the two clubs.
Bayern Munich Vs Jeju United, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info
As of now, there is no official TV broadcaster or streaming partner for the Bayern Munich vs Jeju United pre-season friendly in India.
However, Indian fans can watch the match live on FC Bayern TV PLUS, the club's official subscription streaming platform, which is carrying the Audi Summer Tour friendlies worldwide.