Dinamo Zagreb Vs Kauno Zalgiris FC LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Dinamo Zagreb host Kauno Zalgiris in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie
The Croatian champions are unbeaten this season and enter the clash after eliminating FC Thun
The winners will face Viking in the Champions League playoff round later this month
Dinamo Zagreb will look to assert dominance at home when they take on Kauno Zalgiris at the Stadion Maksimir in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 qualifying third round match. Read the Dinamo Zagreb vs Kauno Zalgiris football match preview.
The Croatian champions under Mario Kovacevic enter this fixture following a hard-fought 4-3 aggregate victory over Swiss side FC Thun in the previous round, secured by a dramatic 3-2 home win.
Armed with vast European pedigree and a formidable home record, the Blues are the obvious favourites to establish a comfortable first-leg advantage. They are also unbeaten in all competitions this season.
Lithuanian outfit Kauno Zalgiris deserve immense credit for reaching this stage after edging out KI Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands 1-0 on aggregate in their second-round qualifier.
While the Zeljko Sopic-coached visitors have displayed excellent defensive discipline by keeping a clean sheet in their last European outing, facing the firepower of Dinamo poses an entirely different challenge in their first-ever competitive meeting.
The return leg of this 'Champions Path' tie is scheduled for August 11 at Darius and Girenas Stadium in Kaunas, Lithuania. And the winners will advance to the playoff round to face Norwegian champions Viking later in the month.
Dinamo Zagreb Vs Kauno Zalgiris FC, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Dinamo Zagreb Vs Kauno Zalgiris FC, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match being played?
The Dinamo Zagreb Vs Kauno Zalgiris FC, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match will be played on Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026, at Maksimir. The game will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Dinamo Zagreb Vs Kauno Zalgiris FC, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match live online?
As of now, there is no official television broadcaster or streaming platform for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match between Dinamo Zagreb and Kauno Zalgiris in India.
Where to watch the Dinamo Zagreb Vs Kauno Zalgiris FC, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match live on TV?
The Dinamo Zagreb Vs Kauno Zalgiris FC, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.