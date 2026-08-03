AC Milan Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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AC Milan face Inter Milan in a pre-season Derby della Madonnina in Perth. Check the preview, head-to-head record, team news, kick-off time and live streaming details

AC Milan Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?
AC Milan footballers in action against Juventus in Serie A 2025-26 clash at San Siro. Photo: acmilan/X
Summary of this article

  • AC Milan and Inter Milan renew their iconic rivalry in a pre-season Derby della Madonnina in Perth, Australia

  • Inter lead the all-time head-to-head 91-84, while Milan are unbeaten in the last seven derby meetings

  • Both managers will use the clash to test tactics and integrate new signings ahead of the new season

One of Italian football's greatest rivalries travels across the globe as AC Milan take on bitter city foes Inter Milan at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, for a unique pre-season edition of the iconic Derby della Madonnina. Watch the Milan derby live.

The Rossoneri enter this high-profile friendly looking to establish a new identity under recently appointed manager Ruben Amorim, following a turbulent conclusion to their previous Serie A campaign.

AC Milan kicked off their summer itinerary with a highly entertaining 2-2 draw against Scottish champions Celtic in late July, and they will hope to build match sharpness while integration continues across the board. They are also scheduled to play English Premier League outfit Chelsea in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 8.

Meanwhile, reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan arrive Down Under focused on fine-tuning their squad cohesion as they prepare to defend their Scudetto title. Cristian Chivu's side recently faced European heavyweights Manchester City in Hong Kong as part of their extensive international tour before making the trip to Western Australia.

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While it remains a pre-season friendly with no official league points at stake, bragging rights and immense pride associated with this historic clash on Australian soil make it an unmissable football fixture. Three days later, Nerazzurri will face fellow Serie A giants Juventus at the same venue in the Derby d'Italia, the Italian derby.

AC Milan Vs Inter Milan All-Time Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met 246 times officially, with Inter slightly leading the all-time head-to-head record 91-84. 71 matches have ended in draws. AC Milan, however, are in the midst of a seven-match unbeaten run in the Derby della Madonnina, including three wins on the trot.

Tactical experimentation will likely dominate the narrative as Amorim heavily evaluates his newly inherited squad, whereas Inter, with a more settled core, should look to test their signature defensive discipline.

This latest iteration of one of the most famous cross-town rivalries will, of course, provide a public testing ground for both managers to blood fresh summer signings and build physical conditioning before the start of domestic and continental campaigns.

AC Milan Vs Inter Milan, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info

As of now, there is no official TV broadcaster or streaming partner for the AC Milan Vs Inter Milan pre-season friendly in India.

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