J&K To Shift Migrant Workers To Clusters; Hunt On For Lone Active Local Terrorist

Tactics of recent killings

Violence flared again last week. Gunmen shot dead two migrant brick kiln workers from Chhattisgarh, Bhupendra Bhaina and Deepak Ratre, on Friday in Kilam village, Kulgam. This marked the first assault on seasonal migrants since October 2024 and the second terror attack in 10 days. Police sources stated the assailant entered the kiln, conversed with the labourers and shot them while approximately 250 non-local workers were nearby.