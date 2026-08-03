J&K To Shift Migrant Workers To Clusters; Hunt On For Lone Active Local Terrorist

Kulgam resident Mohammed Lateef Bhat is the only active local terrorist remaining in Jammu and Kashmir, down from 50 to 60 local terrorists five years ago.
Security officials attribute the steep drop in local recruitment to sustained crackdowns and National Investigation Agency probes targeting terror financing and narco-terrorism.
Bhat, who joined the Lashkar-e-Toiba offshoot Kashmir Revolution Army, recently evaded capture during a joint security operation in Anantnag that killed terrorist Zakir Ahmed Ganei.
Jammu and Kashmir is now on the manhunt for only one active local terrorist left. Security records identify him as Kulgam resident Mohammed Lateef Bhat. He remains at large while 40 to 50 foreign terrorists continue to operate across the region.
This represents a sharp decline in local recruitment, the publication reported. Five years ago, the region had an estimated 50 to 60 local terrorists. As recently as May 2025, data showed 17 active local terrorists, comprising 14 in Kashmir and three in Jammu, alongside roughly 60 foreign terrorists.
Security officers attribute this steep drop to sustained security crackdowns. National Investigation Agency probes over the past two years heavily targeted terror financing and narco-terrorism networks to throttle extremist groups.
Hunt for sole local
Bhat remains a primary target, and officers stated other locals are aiding him. Social media posts indicate he joined the Kashmir Revolution Army, a Lashkar-e-Toiba offshoot, on 17 November 2025. He had left his family home in early 2025.
The terrorist evaded capture during a joint security exercise by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in Anantnag on 8 July. That encounter, known as Operation Sheruwali, resulted in the death of Category A Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Zakir Ahmed Ganei. Bhat and Ganei were both residents of Kulgam district. Bhat had already escaped a previous joint operation in Anantnag in late December 2025.
"The joint operation was launched then because of intelligence inputs that Ganei and [Bhat], who worked together, planned to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra," a senior security force officer said, in remarks reported by Hindustan Times.
Tactics of recent killings
Violence flared again last week. Gunmen shot dead two migrant brick kiln workers from Chhattisgarh, Bhupendra Bhaina and Deepak Ratre, on Friday in Kilam village, Kulgam. This marked the first assault on seasonal migrants since October 2024 and the second terror attack in 10 days. Police sources stated the assailant entered the kiln, conversed with the labourers and shot them while approximately 250 non-local workers were nearby.
Investigators observed tactical similarities between the Friday attack and the 22 July killing of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain. In both incidents, eyewitnesses reported that the attacker wore a cap and carried a weapon concealed in a gunny bag. The assailant then fired at point-blank range.
The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, stated on social media that it carried out the Friday attack.
Protecting non-local workers
The administration swiftly responded. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review following the attack. He criticised the alertness of the security establishment, stating they should have been more vigilant following the killing of a policeman in Anantnag 10 days prior. He demanded a comprehensive review of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for protecting non-local workers.
Police leaders directed field officers to relocate scattered brick kiln workers. They will now be consolidated into specific, secure clusters rather than living in isolated accommodations.
Security forces have intensified area domination exercises and night patrolling. Police increased vehicle checks and established new checkpoints along routes leading to major tourist destinations to ensure public safety.