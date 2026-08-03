Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: Glasgow Passes Hosting Baton To Amdavad

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow officially came to a close on Sunday with a vibrant handover ceremony at the Hydro, passing the baton to India for the centenary edition in Ahmedabad 2030. Boxer Jaismine Lamboria proudly carried the Tricolour during the athletes' parade alongside competitors from 74 nations. The transition featured a stunning cultural showcase celebrating India's diversity under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," spearheaded by Shankar Mahadevan and Manushi Chhillar, with Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha officially receiving the Commonwealth Flag. Prince Edward formally declared the Games closed, sending off athletes to reunite in India four years from now. India wrapped up their Glasgow campaign strong, finishing fourth in the standings with 39 total medals (13 gold, 17 silver, nine bronze) as the countdown to Ahmedabad 2030 officially begins.

Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights
Singer Delta Goodrem performs during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria
Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria and other athletes during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Indian artist Shankar Mahadevan
Indian artist Shankar Mahadevan performs during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Bollywood actor and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar
Bollywood actor and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar performs with other artistes during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-sitarist and singer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma
Indian sitarist and singer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performs with other artistes during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Delta Goodrem
Delta Goodrem performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Sandi Thom
Sandi Thom performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Delta Goodrem
Delta Goodrem performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha
President of Commonwealth Sport Donald Rukare, second left passed the baton to Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha, President, Commonwealth Games Association of India, and then to Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi during the closing ceremony for Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Delta Goodrem performs
Delta Goodrem performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Manushi chillar
Indian performers dance during the closing ceremony for Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, India is due to hold the Commonwealth games in 2030. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Indian performers dance
Indian performers dance during the closing ceremony for Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, India is due to hold the Commonwealth games in 2030. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Shereen Cutkelvin performs
Shereen Cutkelvin performs during the closing ceremony for Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-David Dixon Award
David Dixon Award is presented by President of Commonwealth Sport Donald Rukare to Scottish athlete Melanie Woods during the closing ceremony for Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Britains Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh
Britain's Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, left sits next to Harsh Sanghavi future OC Chair for the Commonwealth Games in India 2030, during the closing ceremony for Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-unicorn headdresses
Performers wearing unicorn headdresses take part in the closing ceremony for Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Closing ceremony highlights-Scottish athlete Reuben Ward
Scottish athlete Reuben Ward dances wearing a traffic cone style hat during the closing ceremony for Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

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