Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: Glasgow Passes Hosting Baton To Amdavad

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 August 2026 11:12 am

The Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow officially came to a close on Sunday with a vibrant handover ceremony at the Hydro, passing the baton to India for the centenary edition in Ahmedabad 2030. Boxer Jaismine Lamboria proudly carried the Tricolour during the athletes' parade alongside competitors from 74 nations. The transition featured a stunning cultural showcase celebrating India's diversity under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," spearheaded by Shankar Mahadevan and Manushi Chhillar, with Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha officially receiving the Commonwealth Flag. Prince Edward formally declared the Games closed, sending off athletes to reunite in India four years from now. India wrapped up their Glasgow campaign strong, finishing fourth in the standings with 39 total medals (13 gold, 17 silver, nine bronze) as the countdown to Ahmedabad 2030 officially begins.