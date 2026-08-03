World Cup Privatisation Fallout: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham Declares Gianni Infantino Unfit To Lead FIFA

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino abandoned the controversial plan to sell World Cup stakes to private investors following intense global backlash. The proposal was officially dropped after major football confederations and member associations threatened sweeping boycotts

FIFA world Cup stakes private sell British Prime Minister Andy Burnham Gianni Infantino
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks to the media during a visit to HM Coastguard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, in Dover, Britain. Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP
Summary of this article

  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino faces intense criticism from British Prime Minister Andy Burnham

  • UEFA and CONCACAF have lost confidence in FIFA's leadership, with European associations threatening a boycott

  • The mounting political and football fallout sets the stage for a potential presidential challenge ahead of the upcoming election in Rabat

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Sunday that FIFA President Gianni Infantino was not the right man to lead world soccer’s governing body in the latest fallout from the now abandoned plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

“I do not believe that he is the right man to lead football forward on the world stage," Burnham said. “The plan that was put forward was offensive to many people, football people, around the world, and it can’t be the case that we just move on and forget that, it wasn’t acceptable."

Also Read: What Is FIFA And Who Governs It?

On Saturday, European soccer's governing body UEFA said it had lost confidence in FIFA’s leadership — possibly paving the way for a challenge to Infantino’s presidency. The governing body for North and Central American and Caribbean soccer (CONCACAF) said FIFA leadership had “stopped putting football first.”

Infantino was forced into a backdown over his controversial plans to sell World Cup profits through a commercial subsidiary that would run its top competitions.

Infantino’s plans fell apart after UEFA’s 55-member nations agreed Thursday to boycott the World Cup and all other FIFA competitions. CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation also said they opposed the plan.

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Despite Infantino's climbdown, UEFA said it would work with other confederations to "devise a plan to make sure that it cannot occur again.”

“No option should be off the table,” it said.

While Infantino has received pockets of public support from associations including 2022 World Cup host Qatar, Burnham's words were further evidence of the anger generated by his plans.

The next FIFA presidential election is in March in Rabat, Morocco. The deadline for candidates to enter the presidential contest is Nov. 18, exactly four months ahead of the vote.

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