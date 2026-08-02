At Least Five Dead After Indonesia Ferry Fire; 41 Missing

O
Outlook News Desk
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At least five people have died and 41 are missing after a ferry carrying 271 passengers and crew caught fire off Indonesia's East Java province, with search and rescue operations continuing.

Malta Vessel
Representative Image - At Least Five Dead After Indonesia Ferry Fire; 41 Missing Photo: Malta Vessel Traffic Services via AP
Summary of this article

  • At least five people were killed and 41 remain missing after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia

  • The vessel was carrying 271 passengers and crew from Surabaya to Makassar

  • Search and rescue operations are ongoing as authorities investigate the cause of the fire

At least five people have died and 41 are missing after a ferry carrying 271 passengers and crew caught fire off the coast of Indonesia, with 225 people rescued so far.

As per Reuters, the vessel was travelling from Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar city in South Sulawesi when the fire broke out on Sunday morning, authorities said. It was unclear how the ferry caught fire.

The incident occurred near Madura island, located off the northeastern coast of Java, according to a statement by Indonesian authorities.

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Search and rescue operations are continuing, with officials working to locate the 41 people still missing. The agency data, released Sunday afternoon, confirmed that 225 passengers and crew members had been rescued.

Indonesia relies heavily on ferry services for transportation between its islands. Authorities are working to verify the identities of those missing and deceased. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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