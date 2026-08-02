Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor Seeks Probe Into Alleged Poll Irregularities

Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor has sought an Election Commission inquiry, alleging that Bihar Police misused its powers and intimidated voters during the Bankipur Assembly bypoll.
Kishor accused Patna SSP and other police officials of illegally detaining party workers and attempting to influence the electoral process
The controversy follows allegations of polling-day irregularities during the July 30 by-election.
Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder and Bankipur Assembly bypoll candidate Prashant Kishor said on Sunday that he had filed a formal complaint against the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police, alleging that the officer misused official powers and attempted to intimidate voters during the Bihar Assembly bypolls.
Kishor, while speaking to ANI, said he filed the complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing local law enforcement of heavy-handed tactics, intimidating voters, illegally detaining political leaders, and partisan manoeuvring to benefit a specific political entity over the past three days of the election cycle.
Jan Suraaj Seeks EC Probe
Kishor said, “Police powers are being misused. The SSP tried to influence the polls and threaten voters. We have lodged complaints with the Election Commission and police observers.”
Kishor said that the EC has assured that an inquiry is being ordered and that the strictest possible action will be taken once the report is received.
“If no action is taken here, we will approach the Election Commission in Delhi and, if necessary, the courts. Under no circumstances can the Patna SSP or any other police official be allowed to subvert democracy in Bihar and manipulate the process to suit their own agenda,” he said.
He alleged that the police, in collusion with the ruling party, had attempted to influence the election and threatened and intimidated voters.
"The kind of hooliganism that criminal elements have displayed in Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, and across Bihar in collusion with the police is something the public has witnessed," Kishor said, as per ANI.
Complaints Over Polling Day Action
The controversy centres around allegations of voter suppression, and the targeted detention of political actors during the ongoing Bankipur Assembly bypoll campaigning and polling windows.
Earlier on July 30, voting in Bihar’s Bankipur Assembly bypoll witnessed high drama after a ruckus broke out at a polling booth, prompting Kishor to accuse the police forces of acting on the behalf of the BJP, as per ANI.
Kishor later arrived at the Gol Ghar polling station in Patna following reports of irregularities during voting and, amid a ruckus at the polling booth, alleged that Jan Suraaj workers were being systematically picked up from tables set up for the party's election campaign.
Why Is Bankipur Bypoll Important?
Voting for the Bankipur Assembly by-election began on July 30 amid tight security. The counting of votes will take place on August 3.
The Bankipur seat fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha.
The BJP has fielded its youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha for the seat, which the party has held continuously since 1995, when the constituency was known as Patna West.