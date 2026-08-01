'Be Prepared To Depart': US Embassies Warn Americans Amid West Asia Tensions

US embassies urged Americans across West Asia to leave or prepare to depart amid escalating tensions with Iran.
Trump threatened further strikes on Iran as Tehran warned regional countries against supporting Washington's military actions.
Drone attacks in Kuwait and tanker incidents near the Strait of Hormuz raised fresh regional security concerns.
US embassies across West Asia have urged American citizens to consider leaving the region amid rising tensions with Iran. Diplomatic missions in Baghdad, Jerusalem and Amman issued security alerts advising US nationals to depart or be prepared to leave if the security situation deteriorates further.
A security alert, reported by Reuters, stated, "Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation." The advisories urged citizens to monitor flight schedules and follow guidance issued by local authorities.
A separate notice, reported by AFP, warned, "Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and potential travel disruptions."
The advisories come after Washington and Tehran resumed overnight exchanges of fire this week, ending a brief lull in hostilities.
Why Have Tensions Escalated ?
US President Donald Trump threatened additional military action against Iran during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, even as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remains uncertain.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "we just want to win", AP reported. He also indicated that US operations could continue, saying Washington would strike Iran "very hard", according to Reuters.
Iran responded with a warning on Saturday. Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran's military central command, accused Washington of fuelling instability in West Asia and cautioned regional countries against supporting the US.
"The United States is rapidly moving down the path of escalating tensions in the region," Abdollahi said, according to AFP. He added, "Any country serving as a defensive shield for criminal and aggressive America will be engulfed by the flames of war."
What Happened In Kuwait ?
Kuwait said its military responded to drone attacks targeting key facilities on Saturday, alleging the strikes were carried out by Iran. Among the sites hit was a government facility in the country's north.
Maj. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, spokesperson for Kuwait's defence ministry, said the military had responded to the attacks. No casualties were reported.
Why Are Shipping Routes A Concern?
Fresh attacks on commercial vessels have heightened concerns over maritime security near the Strait of Hormuz.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported two tanker incidents near the strategic waterway on Saturday, Reuters reported.
One vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, damaging its engine room and leaving it unable to manoeuvre. No casualties or environmental damage were reported.
A second tanker, 21 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, reported an explosion and a large splash close to the vessel.
Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have announced a blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another vital global shipping route, particularly for Saudi Arabia. The blockade forced eight Saudi vessels to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, AP reported.
Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree announced the blockade on Friday.