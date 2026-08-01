"They Break Their Word So Often," Trump Loses Faith In Iran Amid West Asia Conflict

US President Donald Trump expressed a loss of faith in Iran during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David, accusing Tehran of lying and breaking commitments.
The United States and Israel are planning joint military strikes targeting Iran's energy grid, including power plants and oil refineries, to force a ceasefire.
Leaked reports from Camp David planning sessions reveal proposals to completely cut off the electricity supply to the Iranian capital, Tehran.
US President Donald Trump is "losing faith" in Iran as he expressed his doubts during a broadcast Cabinet session at Camp David on Friday. The remarks came as both nations continue to engage in bilateral negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing war in West Asia, .
He blamed Tehran for repeatedly violating agreements. The US President is "losing faith" because Iran shows little interest in continuing nuclear talks.
"They do lie and they do misrepresent," Trump said. "They always want to talk but they break their word so often."
Stalled Negotiations and Ceasefire
Trump detailed his irritation with Tehran, pointing to stalled talks over its atomic ambitions. Iranian representatives routinely deny the contents of meetings after American negotiators spend hours in discussions, Trump said.
"We have great people talking...but they’ll make a deal—as an example, we’ll talk about nuclear and we’ll be in there talking about nuclear for seven hours...and they’ll go out and they’ll say, 'We never discussed nuclear," Trump said.
Reporters asked if the US would revive the defunct bilateral truce that collapsed last month after regional violence flared. "We just want to win," Trump said.
He avoided setting a firm deadline. He declined to specify when the hostilities might conclude after the previous peace agreement fell apart last month.
Targeting Iran's Energy Grid
Axios reported that both nations are considering targeting Iranian energy networks to force Tehran to agree to ceasefire terms. Trump is evaluating attacks on the power grid within days, though he has not finalized the decision.
Israel could participate in the operation. This would mark its first direct role in bombing Iran in several weeks. Joint military blueprints focus on electricity plants and oil refineries, jpost.com reported.
Leaked details from Camp David planning sessions show officials debated cutting the electricity supply to the Iranian capital, CBS reported. Similar strikes occurred in March 2026. Those attacks hit oil depots in the capital and upstream gas infrastructure at the South Pars gas field.
A senior Iranian official said Tehran has prepared a "comprehensive plan" to retaliate. The official called US media reports "madness", Iranian news agencies reported.