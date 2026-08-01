Commercial LPG Prices Cut: New Rates Active In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai

Oil marketing companies slashed the price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders on August 1, 2026, while domestic LPG rates remained unchanged.
The price of a commercial cylinder fell by ₹202 in Delhi to ₹2,738, and by ₹209 in Kolkata to ₹2,872.
Revised commercial LPG rates stand at Rs 2,691 in Mumbai, Rs 2,906 in Chennai, ₹2,821 in Bengaluru, and ₹2,985 in Hyderabad.
Oil marketing companies decreased the cost of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders on Sunday, August 1, 2026 while domestic LPG rates stayed the same, ANI reported citing sources. Commercial LPG rates fell by Rs 202 in Delhi and ₹209 in Kolkata. The revised price is ₹2,738 per cylinder in Delhi and ₹2,872 in Kolkata, Good Returns reported.
New Rates Across India
The price adjustment impacts major markets nationwide with commercial LPG rates now standing at ₹2,821 in Bengaluru and ₹2,985 in Hyderabad, Good Returns reported. The revised cost is ₹2,691 in Mumbai while users in Chennai will pay ₹2,906.
Rates in other cities include ₹2,908 in Bhubaneswar, ₹2,860 in Lucknow, ₹2,738 in Noida and ₹3,018 in Patna.
The previous price reduction occurred on July 1 when oil marketing companies lowered rates by ₹183.50. This earlier cut brought the retail price of a commercial cylinder in Delhi down to ₹2,930.
Vendors Welcome Price Relief
Small business owners responded positively to the recent price cut. Jhandu, a street food vendor in North 24 Parganas, told ANI, "Yes, the price has come down by ₹209...We are facing a little difficulty, it is good that the price has come down but it should be further reduced."
Sachin, a sweet shop owner in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, praised the drop. Sachin said, "It would be better if it became a bit cheaper. We are fully satisfied, though it would be even better if they could look into it a little further. Whatever the government does, it does for the best; it wouldn't do anything detrimental. There will definitely be some relief."
A tea seller in Delhi also welcomed the price reduction. The vendor said the revised rates would help daily operations, adding that prices should drop further.
Geopolitical Context and Supply
LPG prices previously spiked following the onset of the US-Iran war. The conflict disrupted shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, an important waterway handling a significant volume of vessels transporting oil globally.
A commercial LPG shortage hit the market in March 2026 forcing restaurants and hotels to restrict menu offerings to conserve fuel. The government limited commercial allocations to prioritise domestic supply during the crunch.
Authorities restored commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels in June 2026. The government removed the provisional limits enacted during the recent Middle East supply interruptions. The government stated that domestic petroleum product prices remain directly linked to international market rates.