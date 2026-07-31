Why The Indian Navy's New DSV 'Nipun' Matters For India's Indian Ocean Strategy

“The induction of Nipun, following INS Nistar last year, significantly strengthens the Indian Navy’s underwater rescue capability. With Nistar deployed on the western seaboard and Nipun on the eastern coast, the Navy will have dedicated diving support assets on both fronts, enhancing operational readiness as India’s submarine fleet continues to expand. Equally important is the fact that both vessels have been indigenously built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, marking a major milestone for India’s defence shipbuilding industry, particularly in the specialised domain of deep-sea support vessels.”