No Progress After May Talks, Ladakh Groups Await Centre’s Proposal On Elected Body

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

KDA and Leh Apex Body say discussions with the MHA have not moved forward, seek clarity on proposed legislative powers and constitutional protections

Pleas for Statehood: Protesters at a rally for Ladakh
Pleas for Statehood: Protesters at a rally for Ladakh | File Photo Photo: Imago
Summary of this article

  • Ladakh groups await MHA draft on elected body and constitutional safeguards.

  • KDA and LAB seek progress on governance reforms after May dialogue.

  • Statehood and Sixth Schedule demands remain central to Ladakh’s movement.

Around a month after the Ministry of Home Affairs released the minutes of its May 22 meeting with Ladakh representatives, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) have said they are still waiting for the Centre’s draft on a proposed elected body for the Union Territory and constitutional safeguards.

The groups said there had been no significant progress since the meeting and urged the government to act on the issues discussed during the talks.

According to The New Indian Express, the KDA and LAB are awaiting the Ministry of Home Affairs’ proposal on the structure and powers of a UT-level legislative body, along with safeguards under Article 371 (A-J).

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No Further Steps After May 22 Meeting

KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said the understanding reached between Ladakh representatives and the Ministry of Home Affairs had not yet resulted in any concrete action.

“We are still awaiting the MHA’s promised draft outlining the proposed structure of the elected UT-level legislative body for Ladakh, along with the constitutional and administrative safeguards under Article 371 A-J that were discussed,” he said.

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Kargili said the lack of official communication had created uncertainty among people in the Union Territory.

He added that a positive response from the government would help honour the commitments made during the discussions and avoid the need for another phase of peaceful protests.

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Minutes Record Discussion On Governance Model

The signed minutes of the May 22 meeting were released on July 3 after discussions between MHA officials and Ladakh leaders in Leh.

According to the draft minutes, both sides agreed that while statehood would remain Ladakh’s long-term aspiration, an appropriate governance model would be created through a UT-level elected body with executive, financial and legislative powers.

The minutes also recorded discussions on constitutional safeguards under Article 371 (A to J).

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Statehood And Sixth Schedule Remain Core Demands

The KDA and LAB have been leading the movement for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The two organisations, which bring together political parties, social groups, religious bodies, trade organisations, student groups and civil society representatives from Kargil and Leh, have said their main demands remain unchanged.

They have rejected the Centre’s proposed Territorial Council model for Ladakh, under which the Chief Executive Councillor of the Hill Council would serve as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory.

Earlier, the delay in releasing the minutes of the May 22 meeting had triggered protests in Ladakh.

On June 23, a complete shutdown was observed in the Union Territory following a call by the LAB and KDA.

The two groups have said they want a resolution through dialogue but warned that prolonged inaction could lead to renewed peaceful protests.

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