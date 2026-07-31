Lok Sabha Question Hour Disrupted Again as Opposition Protests Over NEET, Ram Temple Rows

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Published at:

Lok Sabha Question Hour was disrupted for a second week as Opposition MPs protested over the NEET paper leak and Ram Temple donation rows in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha
Bill to Make Delayed Registration of Births and Deaths More Stringent Introduced in Lok Sabha Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Opposition MPs disrupted the Lok Sabha Question Hour for the second consecutive week over the NEET paper leak and Ram Temple donation controversies.

  • Speaker Om Birla criticized the disruptions as pre-planned, appealing to members to allow the House to function to ensure government accountability.

  • The ongoing Monsoon Session, which commenced on July 20, has seen the Lok Sabha fail to function for more than 10 minutes during Question Hour on any day.

Persistent sloganeering by Opposition members over the NEET paper leak and the alleged theft of Ram Temple donations disrupted the Lok Sabha's Question Hour on Friday. This marked the second consecutive week that the House failed to complete the proceedings.

Question Hour, held between 11 am and noon, is a key parliamentary mechanism for MPs to hold the government accountable by seeking oral replies from ministers.

A Paralysed Monsoon Session

The legislative impasse has paralysed the House. Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the Lok Sabha has not functioned for more than 10 minutes during Question Hour on any day, reported the Economic Times.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed to Opposition members to allow the House to function, emphasising the importance of the hour in ensuring government accountability. Birla expressed regret over the impasse, describing the disruptions as "pre-planned" by Opposition MPs.

Bills Passed Amid Protests

Some legislative business did move forward amid the protests. On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, after a brief debate. The bill makes any disrespect to the National Song, Vande Mataram, a punishable offence.

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The House also recently discussed a Bill to amend the anti-paper leak law for 10 hours before passing it after a brief debate.

Persistent disruptions have also prevented the House from taking up Zero Hour, when members raise matters of urgent public importance.

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