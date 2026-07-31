Joint Panel Examining Bill to Remove PM, CMs Gets Extension of Deadline to Submit Report

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The Aparajita Sarangi-led panel will now submit its report by the first day of the last week of the Winter Session after seeking more time for consultations

Joint Panel Examining Bill to Remove PM, CMs Gets Extension of Deadline to Submit Report
Joint Panel Examining Bill to Remove PM, CMs Gets Extension of Deadline to Submit Report

The joint parliamentary committee examining the bill for the removal of the prime minister and chief ministers if they are jailed for 30 straight days on serious charges was on Friday given an extension of the deadline to submit its report.

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution to allow the joint committee, examining the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, to submit its report by the first day of the last week of the Winter Session.

The Winter Session of Parliament usually commences in the last week of November and ends ahead of Christmas.

The panel chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi had recently postponed adopting its draft report, saying that its members felt further consultations were needed.

The committee is reviewing the proposed law to remove a prime minister, chief minister, or ministers if they are jailed for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

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