IMD Issues Orange Alert in 11 Kerala Districts, Forecasts Heavy Rain

The IMD on Friday issued an orange alert in 11 districts of Kerala, forecasting very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) statement, an orange alert has been issued on Friday for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
For August 1, an orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
The IMD said an orange alert indicates the likelihood of very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours at isolated places.
A yellow alert has been issued on Friday for Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.
For August 1, a yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.
For August 2, a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
The IMD said a yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours at isolated places.
Following the orange alert, educational institutions in several districts were declared holidays on Friday.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) advised people living in areas prone to landslides, mudslides and flash floods to shift to safer places as directed by authorities.
Residents living along riverbanks and downstream of dams have also been advised to remain vigilant and move to safer places if instructed by authorities.
The KSDMA urged the public to avoid crossing rivers, bathing or fishing in or entering water bodies during heavy rain and advised against unnecessary travel, particularly to waterfalls, reservoirs and hilly areas, until the weather warning is withdrawn.
People living in houses with weak roofs have been asked to remain alert due to the possibility of strong winds, while local bodies have been directed to secure dangerous trees, electric poles, signboards and walls to prevent accidents.