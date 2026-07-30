Outlook Explains | Who Is An 'Original Inhabitant'? Why Assam's New Land Law Is Sparking A Debate

The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 expands the state's protected heritage belt framework, restricts land transactions around heritage sites and strengthens the legal definition of an "original inhabitant."
The legislation empowers District Commissioners to take action against ineligible occupants in protected heritage areas, while limiting land ownership and purchases primarily to original inhabitants, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Supporters say the law safeguards Assam's cultural heritage and indigenous communities, while critics argue its three-generation residency requirement could disproportionately affect post-1971 settlers and face constitutional challenges over equality and property rights.
At the end of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta placed on the table a Bill that generated more heat than all the others combined. The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 triggered an extended debate over the definition of 'original inhabitant' and its implications for land rights around the state's iconic heritage institutions.
The question at the centre of the controversy is deceptively simple: what makes someone an 'original inhabitant' of Assam? Who has the right to buy land near the state's historic temples, sattras, namghars, and mosques — and who does not? The 2024 predecessor legislation gave a legal answer. The 2026 Amendment reinforces and expands it. And in Assam, where questions of land, migration, and ethnic identity have fuelled conflict for decades, any legal answer to that question is also a political one.
What Does The New Law Say?
The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 builds on the Second Amendment Bill of 2024, which first introduced the concept of 'protected heritage belts and blocks' into Assam's land law. That 2024 legislation created a new chapter in the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886 which restricted the sale and purchase of land within a 5 km radius of designated heritage institutions to 'original inhabitants,' Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.
The 2026 Amendment extends the enforcement provisions of that framework, gives District Commissioners explicit authority to evict persons occupying land within protected heritage areas who do not meet the qualifying criteria, and makes the definition of 'original inhabitant' the operative test for eligibility.
Who Qualifies As An 'Original Inhabitant'?
Under the law, 'original inhabitants' are defined as those who have been living in the heritage area for at least three generations prior to the commencement of the Act. This three-generation threshold has a specific practical meaning: with the 2024 Act as the commencement point, a family would need to have been resident since approximately 1950–1960 to qualify across three generations.
In political terms, this maps broadly onto the pre-1971 population, the period before the large-scale migration from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) that Assam's demographic and ethnic politics have been shaped by ever since.
The definition does not use explicit religious or ethnic terms. But its practical effect is closely scrutinised by critics. The term 'original inhabitant' ('bhumiputra' in Assamese) has no formal legal definition under Assam's land laws and has been used informally in Assam's political and land-rights discourse, the 2024 and 2026 Bills are the first time it has received a statutory definition in land law. Who meets the three-generation threshold and who does not will ultimately be determined by the records that exist.
Why Are Heritage Institutions At The Centre Of The Law?
The 'institutions' include buildings or artefacts that are at least 250 years old, reflecting the socio-cultural and religious ethos of Assam. The practical list of qualifying institutions includes the great Vaishnavite sattras (monasteries) of Majuli, Sibsagar, and Jorhat, ancient Shaivite temples, historic namghars (community prayer halls), and other structures that serve as anchors of Assamese cultural identity.
The government's stated rationale is protective: these institutions are surrounded by land that communities with no historical connection to them have, in the government's view, acquired through purchase or encroachment — sometimes displacing communities whose identity is tied to the institution.
The political dimension is explicit. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has spoken repeatedly about demographic change in districts with high concentrations of heritage institutions — particularly in the historically significant districts of Sibsagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia in upper Assam.
Why Has The Bill Triggered Political Debate?
The most pointed criticism has come from the Congress and the AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front), which represents a large section of Assam's Muslim population. Their argument is structural: the three-generation cutoff, combined with the heritage institution framework, is designed to restrict land rights in and around culturally significant areas to communities that were present before the post-1971 migration wave.
In practical terms, this means that Muslim families who settled legally in Assam after 1971 may fail the 'original inhabitant' test, and could therefore be prohibited from purchasing land near heritage institutions, or subjected to eviction proceedings if they already occupy such land.
What Could It Mean For Land Ownership In Assam?
The practical implications depend heavily on implementation. The 5 km heritage-belt restriction on land sale affects only transactions — it does not, as currently framed, immediately dispossess existing landowners who do not meet the 'original inhabitant' definition. But the District Commissioner's new eviction powers are a different matter: if applied to occupants who do not hold legal title or who are found to have acquired land in heritage areas in violation of prior restrictions, those powers could result in displacement for communities that have been settled near heritage sites for decades.
The law's application will also depend on the quality of underlying land records. Assam's land records are notoriously incomplete, particularly in rural areas, and disputes over who has been resident where for how many generations can be extremely difficult to resolve through documentary evidence alone.
Could The Law Face Legal Scrutiny?
Almost certainly yes. The 2024 predecessor Bill was challenged in the Gauhati High Court shortly after passage, with petitioners arguing that restricting the right to purchase property on the basis of generational residency violates Article 19(1)(f) (the right to acquire property, now non-justiciable, but relevant to Article 300A) and the right to equality under Article 14. The 2026 Amendment, by strengthening eviction powers, adds a new layer of constitutional exposure.
The government's legal defence will rest on the argument that the restriction is a reasonable classification — protecting a culturally significant category of land for communities with a legitimate traditional connection to it — and that comparable protections exist for Scheduled Tribe areas under the Fifth Schedule and Sixth Schedule frameworks.