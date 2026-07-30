Outlook Explains | Who Is An 'Original Inhabitant'? Why Assam's New Land Law Is Sparking A Debate

What Could It Mean For Land Ownership In Assam?

The practical implications depend heavily on implementation. The 5 km heritage-belt restriction on land sale affects only transactions — it does not, as currently framed, immediately dispossess existing landowners who do not meet the 'original inhabitant' definition. But the District Commissioner's new eviction powers are a different matter: if applied to occupants who do not hold legal title or who are found to have acquired land in heritage areas in violation of prior restrictions, those powers could result in displacement for communities that have been settled near heritage sites for decades.