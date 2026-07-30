SC To Examine Unelected Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash's Split Tenure

The Supreme Court directed the Bihar government to explain the continuation of unelected Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash beyond six months in aggregate.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant termed the split-tenure controversy a pure question of law and scheduled an urgent hearing for August 4.
Deepak Prakash served as minister for over four months under Nitish Kumar and was re-sworn under Samrat Choudhary after a 22-day gap.
The Supreme Court demanded that the state administration explain why Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash remains in his post. Prakash has logged over six months in office overall without winning an election.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant addressed the state administration regarding the constitutional anomaly on Thursday. "This is a pure question of law. The State will have to explain how a minister is continuing for over six months without being elected," Kant said.
The bench scheduled the matter for an urgent hearing on August 4.
A Split Tenure Challenge
Prakash initially served as Panchayati Raj Minister for four months and 26 days under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This initial stint concluded when Kumar stepped down on April 15, 2026.
Prakash held no ministerial office for a 22-day gap following the resignation. After Samrat Choudhary formed a new government, Prakash was sworn in again on May 7, 2026, remaining unelected.
A petition filed on May 30, 2026, challenged the appointment. The petition seeks to invalidate the appointment, calling it "a fraud upon the Constitution".
Interpreting Article 164
The controversy hinges on the interpretation of constitutional grace periods. Article 164(4) states: "A Minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the Legislature of the State shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister."
The standard practice is for an elected legislator in a "safe seat" to resign so the unelected minister can contest a byelection.
Prakash's case is unique because neither of his individual stints has crossed six consecutive months, but his aggregate tenure has. The Supreme Court must decide if the six-month grace period can be invoked twice, or if resigning and being re-sworn resets the clock.
Precedents of Unelected Leaders
Unelected leaders frequently take power first. In 2019, Uddhav Thackeray assumed the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister without holding a seat in the assembly before later winning entry to the state Legislative Council.
In 2021, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat resigned shortly before his six-month deadline after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed a byelection.
While former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda fulfilled his parliamentary requirement by winning a Rajya Sabha seat after taking office.