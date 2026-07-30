Why Anthony Fauci Invoked The Fifth Amendment At Senate Hearing

Entries from Fauci's diary describe a January 2020 call with 11 leading virologists and evolutionary biologists. At the time, only two participants believed the virus had a natural origin, while the others debated whether it could have been engineered. Today, most scientists favour a natural origin, although US intelligence agencies remain divided. The FBI concluded in 2023 that a laboratory-related incident was the most likely explanation, while the CIA reached the same assessment in 2025 with low confidence. Other agencies and the National Intelligence Council continue to favour a natural origin or remain undecided.