Why Anthony Fauci Invoked The Fifth Amendment At Senate Hearing

Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer more than 100 questions at a Senate hearing.
Republicans questioned Fauci over COVID-19's origins, NIH-funded research and his previous testimony to Congress.
The hearing has raised legal questions about presidential pardons, perjury and Congress's contempt powers.
Former US public health official Dr Anthony Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a Republican-led Senate hearing on Wednesday, refusing to answer more than 100 questions on the origins of COVID-19 and his handling of the pandemic. His decision has reignited political and legal debate over the pandemic, the limits of presidential pardons and whether Congress can compel testimony from a witness who says answering could expose them to criminal liability.
Republican Senator Rand Paul called Fauci to testify over allegations that he misled Congress and questions about whether US-funded research in China played a role in the pandemic, allegations Fauci denies. As Al Jazeera reported, the hearing also centred on the legal significance of Fauci's Fifth Amendment claim, despite receiving a presidential pardon earlier this year. Here is what happened and why the hearing matters.
Why was Fauci questioned?
Fauci, 85, is a physician and immunologist who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for 38 years, advising seven US presidents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he became the public face of the US response while also serving as chief medical adviser to then-President Joe Biden until retiring in 2022.
According to Al Jazeera, Fauci was subpoenaed to appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.
The hearing focused on four issues: the origins of COVID-19, whether the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, allegations that Fauci misled Congress about that research, and more than 1,100 pages of Fauci's pandemic diary.
The diary, written between 2019 and 2022, documents Fauci's work during the pandemic, including his interactions with senior government officials and the media. According to Al Jazeera, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr said the diary constituted a government record because it was written by a federal employee on a government computer during a public health emergency and was found on government property.
Republicans argue it reveals differences between his private discussions and his public statements, while Fauci's supporters say it reflects how scientific understanding evolved as scientists learned more about a new virus.
Paul has repeatedly argued that COVID-19 may have leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan and questioned whether US-funded research contributed to the outbreak. Fauci has consistently denied that the NIH funded research that caused the pandemic or that he misled Congress.
What do scientists believe about COVID-19's origins?
The origins of COVID-19 remain the subject of debate. As Al Jazeera reported, most published scientific studies continue to support a natural spillover from animals to humans, with a wildlife market in Wuhan considered the most likely location where the virus first spread. Fauci has consistently said the available scientific evidence points to a natural origin while remaining open to other possibilities.
Entries from Fauci's diary describe a January 2020 call with 11 leading virologists and evolutionary biologists. At the time, only two participants believed the virus had a natural origin, while the others debated whether it could have been engineered. Today, most scientists favour a natural origin, although US intelligence agencies remain divided. The FBI concluded in 2023 that a laboratory-related incident was the most likely explanation, while the CIA reached the same assessment in 2025 with low confidence. Other agencies and the National Intelligence Council continue to favour a natural origin or remain undecided.
What happened during the hearing?
After delivering a brief opening statement, Fauci repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, declining to answer more than 100 questions.
He also accused Paul of having an "obsession" with prosecuting him.
The hearing lasted about three hours and included several tense exchanges. Paul announced that the committee would vote next week on whether to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress, warning of "consequences for refusing to answer".
Another confrontation followed when Paul instructed Capitol Police to remove Fauci's lawyer, David Schertler, after he attempted to address the committee without being recognised.
"This testimony is from Anthony Fauci. This is not a game with his lawyers," Paul said.
Schertler later described the hearing as an "obsessive vendetta".
Democratic senators defended Fauci, arguing the proceedings were politically motivated rather than a genuine exercise in congressional oversight. Senator Gary Peters called it "a partisan exercise" designed to support "a predetermined conclusion" instead of conducting legitimate oversight.
Closing the hearing, Paul asked: "Did [Fauci's] actions lead to the largest man-made plague in history?"
Why did Fauci invoke the Fifth Amendment?
As reported by Al Jazeera, Fauci said he invoked the Fifth Amendment on the advice of his lawyers because he believed answering questions under oath could expose him to new legal risks.
On January 19, 2025, Biden granted Fauci a full and unconditional pardon covering any federal offences he may have committed since 2014, saying it was intended to protect him from "politically motivated prosecutions". However, the pardon only applies to actions before it was issued.
Republicans argue that if Fauci made false statements during Wednesday's hearing, he could still face perjury charges because those statements would amount to a new offence. Fauci's legal team therefore argued that testifying could expose him to potential criminal liability.
The Fifth Amendment protects individuals from being compelled to provide testimony that could incriminate them in a criminal case. Invoking that protection is a constitutional right and does not, by itself, imply guilt.
Republicans also argue that because Biden's pardon shields Fauci from prosecution for his past conduct, he can no longer claim that testimony about those events would incriminate him. However, as Al Jazeera noted, Paul himself has acknowledged that this is a novel legal question that may ultimately have to be decided by the courts.
What could happen next?
The Senate committee is expected to vote on whether to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress over his refusal to answer questions.
A contempt finding would not automatically lead to criminal charges. If the committee approves the measure, it could refer the matter to the Justice Department for possible prosecution, seek a civil court order or, in the rarest case, ask the Senate to use its powers to detain a witness through the Senate sergeant-at-arms.
It remains unclear whether the committee will pursue further action. The outcome of the contempt vote, and any legal challenge over Fauci's use of the Fifth Amendment, could determine whether the dispute stays in Congress or moves into the courts.