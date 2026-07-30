Lucknow: Nanak Ram Bhurji's Son Says Ex-Minister was Murdered, Files Police Complaint

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Family alleges Bhurji was pushed from the seventh floor by an MLA's aide and associates, while police say initial findings point to suicide pending further probe

Lucknow: Nanak Ram Bhurjis Son Says Ex-Minister was Murdered, Files Police Complaint
Lucknow: Nanak Ram Bhurji's Son Says Ex-Minister was Murdered, Files Police Complaint

Son of former Uttar Pradesh minister Nanak Ram Bhurji, who allegedly fell to death earlier this week, has alleged that his father was murdered and sought an FIR against a legislator's representative.

BJP leader Bhurji died on Tuesday after falling from the seventh floor of the Darulshafa MLA residence complex in Lucknow.

On Wednesday, Uttam Gupta, his son, submitted a complaint to Hazratganj police alleging that Arif, a representative of SBSP MLA Hansu Ram, along with his associates, pushed his father to death.

According to the complaint, Bhurji had gone to the MLA's residence and asked Arif to prepare coffee, when he, Arif, and his associates dragged his father and threw him off the building.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma said the allegations are being examined.

"Prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of suicide. Further action will be taken after the investigation," he said.

After his fall, Bhurji, the BJP OBC Morcha state general secretary, was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he was declared dead.

The post-mortem report attributed the cause of death to shock and haemorrhage, with multiple fractures recorded on the body.

Bhurji's relatives too have questioned the circumstances surrounding his death and alleged foul play.

His brother, former MLA Arun Gupta, sought examination of Bhurji's mobile phone records to ascertain whom he had been in contact with before the incident.

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The police had earlier said Bhurji was not allotted a room in the new Darulshafa building. They also said a preliminary inquiry suggested he had been suffering from depression for some time.

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