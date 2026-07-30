Delhi Police Weld Barricades at Jantar Mantar as CJP Threatens to Resume Protests

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Delhi Police have fortified Jantar Mantar with welded barricades and Rapid Action Force deployment after the Cockroach Janta Party threatened to resume protests.

CJP Threatens to Resume Protests
A worker carries out welding work on a barricade ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police welded iron barricades and deployed the Rapid Action Force at Jantar Mantar in anticipation of renewed protests by the Cockroach Janta Party.

  • Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged a complete breach of the July 25 agreement with the Centre regarding the withdrawal of FIRs.

  • The party previously suspended its 36-day demonstration on July 25 following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Following threats by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to restart its agitation if outstanding FIRs against protesters are not withdrawn, the Delhi Police have fortified security at Jantar Mantar.

Police officers welded iron barricades on both sides of the site and deployed a company of the Rapid Action Force alongside local police, Indian Express reported. The CJP previously ended its 36-day demonstration on July 25, 2026, after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

Security measures were implemented "in anticipation of a gathering", Delhi Police sources stated.

Agreement Breach Alleged

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said a "complete breach" of the July 25 understanding with the Centre occurred.

The party demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs and the release of detained demonstrators. Ranka also demanded that central and state agencies cease filing new cases and immediately share the signed agreement.

To support protesters facing criminal proceedings, the CJP launched a nationwide legal aid cell and SAAKSHI, an online evidence-gathering platform. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal announced a Rs 1 crore corpus to provide legal assistance.

State Crackdowns Continue

No fresh FIRs or new detentions have occurred in Delhi since the July 25 pact, the CJP stated. However, state-level crackdowns persist elsewhere.

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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters received free food being distributed during a protest at the Jantar Mantar - | Photo: PTI
Special CP Crime Devesh Chandra Srivastava meets an injured policeman getting treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, in New Delhi. At least two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and four personnel were injured in a stone-pelting incident by protesters during an ongoing agitation by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, police sources said. - | Photo: Handout via PTI
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media outside Parliament House on the opening day of the monsoon session, in New Delhi, India. - | Photo: AP/Sanjeev Rastogi

Across BJP-ruled and allied states, at least 100 protesters were arrested on non-bailable charges since the understanding, the CJP reported. In Bihar, police detained 694 protesters, of whom 355 were jailed before the state announced a blanket amnesty on July 27.

Police in Uttar Pradesh registered five FIRs and arrested 10 individuals, as per news reports. Meanwhile, Assam initiated the withdrawal of five cases involving 13 students and released over 50 detainees.

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