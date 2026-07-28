France Place Their Faith In Zinedine Zidane For The Road To 2030 FIFA World Cup

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French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo announced Zidane’s appointment at the FFF headquarters in Paris on Tuesday, saying he has been given a 4-year contract

Zinedine Zidane To Become France Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026: Report
Zinedne Zidane is officially appointed as the new head coach of the France National Football team as he takes the helm from Didier Deschamps. | Photo File
Summary of this article

  • The 54-year-old Zidane has not coached since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

  • Zidane called it “an immense joy” to take charge of the team he starred for.

  • Diallo said he met Zidane for talks in February, 2025 after Deschamps said he would stand down after the 2026 World Cup.

Zinedine Zidane is France’s new coach, replacing Didier Deschamps at the helm of the team he led to glory as arguably its greatest ever player.

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo announced Zidane’s appointment at the FFF headquarters in Paris on Tuesday, saying he has been given a 4-year contract.

“This is an exceptional moment, exceptional because of the person sat next to me,” Diallo said. “Zinedine is one of the legends of French soccer and for many years he said one of his dreams was to take charge of the France team.”

The 54-year-old Zidane has not coached since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

“For me it’s a continuity, a dream,” Zidane said. “I had some offers during the five years I was away to take charge of a club but I turned them all down for the France team. It was the only thing I wanted to do.”

Zidane called it “an immense joy” to take charge of the team he starred for.

“I have so many emotions, I am ready for the challenge,” he said. “That's what motivates me.”

Zidane praised Deschamps won the 2018 World Cup and stepped down after the recent World Cup, where Les Bleus lost in the semifinals to Spain.

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“Today I have the opportunity to be in charge of this team and I will give everything so that this team can win,” Zidane said. “I would also like to congratulate DD (Deschamps) for these remarkable years.”

Diallo said he met Zidane for talks in February, 2025 after Deschamps said he would stand down after the 2026 World Cup.

“What motivates me is the game, I was a No. 10, I like goals,” Zidane said. “I was a leader on the field and now I want to be a leader by experience.”

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