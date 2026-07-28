Bihar, Assam Release NEET Protesters After CJP Ultimatum; Bengal Holds Out

West Bengal Holds Out

West Bengal refuses to yield. Police registered seven FIRs and arrested 16 people following a violent July 24 protest in Kolkata. The arrested individuals, aged between 29 and 50, face charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the newly enacted West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the crackdown in the Assembly. "We will drive these anti-nationals out of Bengal," Adhikari said, alleging that around 70 people identified from the Dharmatala rally were not students and had no connection with the NEET movement. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also defended the police action against those allegedly raising anti-national slogans. In a show of strength, the BJP organised Tiranga rallies in Kolkata on Monday. Left-affiliated student outfits denied any involvement in the violence. Dedipya Ganguly of CJP Kolkata said the organisation only offered moral support to the state's NEET protest and members were not involved in the clashes.