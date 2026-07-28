Bihar, Assam Release NEET Protesters After CJP Ultimatum; Bengal Holds Out

The Cockroach Janta Party issued an ultimatum demanding the withdrawal of all FIRs against NEET protesters by Tuesday, threatening nationwide agitation.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal announced a Rs 1 crore corpus to fund a nationwide legal aid network for the arrested students.
The Bihar Home Department confirmed the release of detainees, including CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurav and former minister Tej Pratap, arrested during the July 25 bandh.
Bihar and Assam on Monday announced they would withdraw all cases and release those arrested in connection with recent protests against NEET exam paper leaks. The sudden move followed a strict ultimatum from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The CJP threatened to resume nationwide peaceful protests if the Centre failed to provide a written assurance by Tuesday on withdrawing FIRs and ending action against protesters. In contrast, the BJP-led government in West Bengal continues its crackdown, refusing to drop existing cases, Indian Express reported.
The parallel announcements from Bihar and Assam mark a significant policy shift. Hundreds of students faced legal action after demanding accountability for national medical exam irregularities over the past month. In Assam, police registered five cases and arrested 13 people during the protests. The state government announced a cut-off similar to Bihar for withdrawing cases and reviewing arrests.
CJP Demands Written Assurances
The CJP escalated its demands early on Monday. At a press conference in Delhi, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged a complete breach of the understanding reached with the Centre on July 25. "We demand that all FIRs against the protesters be immediately withdrawn, students be released, and no fresh FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by the Delhi Police, central investigative agencies or police in BJP-allied states," Ranka said. He demanded that the written agreement on legal cases be shared by Tuesday along with agreed timelines. Failing this, the organisation will resume its protest. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accompanied Ranka alongside fellow spokesperson Saurav Das. Sibal announced a Rs 1 crore corpus to fund a legal aid network for the protesters. This fund will exclusively support a newly launched nationwide legal aid cell. The CJP also launched SAAKSHI, an online evidence-gathering platform to document police action against students. Before the Jantar Mantar sit-in concluded on July 25, CJP leaders met Sibal, a senior advocate, to seek legal guidance for protesters facing criminal proceedings across the country.
Mass Releases in Bihar
The Bihar Home Department issued a statement confirming no adverse legal action for protests held before 6 pm on July 26, 2026. The department stated that the legal process to withdraw all FIRs, criminal complaints and show-cause notices would begin immediately. All individuals arrested or detained before this cut-off will be released expeditiously. Police detained 694 people during the July 25 Bihar bandh, Indian Express reported. Authorities released 339 minors after verification and booked the remaining 355 people under relevant laws. High-profile detainees face similar reprieves, including CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Saurav and former minister Tej Pratap. Saurav was picked up a day before the bandh, while Tej Pratap was taken into custody on Saturday evening. AISA president Neha Bora met Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar on Monday to submit a memorandum demanding the immediate release of all protesters. Bora warned that Bihar would witness Delhi-scale protests if the government failed to act. Reacting to the decision, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya shared screenshots of the state's statement on X, calling the move "another retreat for the BJP, victory for the people".
Allies Divided Over Force
A policeman's use of an AK-47 in Siwan during the July 25 Bihar bandh triggered a major political row, dividing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies over the police response. JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad supported the subsequent suspension of the constable. "The fact that the police have initiated action against one of their own... shows that the state police are fair," Prasad tsaid. Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha demanded a detailed report to distinguish genuine students from anti-social elements. Conversely, HAM(S) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi and LJP(RV) spokesperson Vinit Singh defended the police, claiming they acted in self-defence. The opposition intensified its attacks on the Samrat Choudhary government. RJD leader Tejashwi demanded a judicial inquiry into the Siwan firing, giving the government until Monday night to release the protesters or face a statewide agitation. Rahul also posted on X, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the firing of AK-47s and the arrest of students. Priyanka questioned the use of sophisticated weapons at protest sites, saying students are not terrorists and alleging that FIRs continued despite central assurances.
West Bengal Holds Out
West Bengal refuses to yield. Police registered seven FIRs and arrested 16 people following a violent July 24 protest in Kolkata. The arrested individuals, aged between 29 and 50, face charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the newly enacted West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the crackdown in the Assembly. "We will drive these anti-nationals out of Bengal," Adhikari said, alleging that around 70 people identified from the Dharmatala rally were not students and had no connection with the NEET movement. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also defended the police action against those allegedly raising anti-national slogans. In a show of strength, the BJP organised Tiranga rallies in Kolkata on Monday. Left-affiliated student outfits denied any involvement in the violence. Dedipya Ganguly of CJP Kolkata said the organisation only offered moral support to the state's NEET protest and members were not involved in the clashes.