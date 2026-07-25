Aparna Sen Backs Student Protests, Says 'We Can Learn From These Children'

Aparna Sen praised students for defending democracy through peaceful constitutional protest methods.
Filmmaker condemned police action, saying images of injured students deeply moved her.
CJP-led movement continues demanding NEET reforms, accountability and education system transparency.
Aparna Sen has voiced her support for students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak, praising their courage and commitment to democratic dissent. In an emotional Instagram post, the veteran filmmaker said the peaceful demonstrations restored her faith in democracy and left her in tears as she watched young people stand up for their rights.
Aparna Sen Praises Students' Democratic Protest
Sharing a heartfelt video, Aparna Sen said the students had reminded her of the true meaning of democracy and constitutional protest. It was stated by the filmmaker that she had become disheartened over the years, believing peaceful protests no longer made a difference. However, the students changed that perception through what she described as a non-violent and constitutional movement.
It was further said by Sen that the courage and resilience shown by the protesters deeply moved her. She revealed that she spent the entire night crying after witnessing their determination and described them as an inspiration for the nation. In the caption accompanying her post, she also condemned the police action against unarmed students, calling it unacceptable and urging the country to stand with them.
Delhi Protest Sparked Nationwide Debate
The remarks come after the Chalo Sansad march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), where thousands of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar before attempting to march towards Parliament. Police later used tear gas and baton charges after alleging that sections of the crowd became violent and violated prohibitory orders. Protesters, however, claimed they were subjected to indiscriminate force, with several videos on social media showing clashes and injured demonstrators.
The movement began over allegations of irregularities in the education system, particularly the NEET paper leak, and has since evolved into a nationwide campaign demanding accountability, examination reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest with a hunger strike earlier this month.