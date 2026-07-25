Adina Masjid Dispute: BJP-Linked Group Plans Shiva Lingam Installation In Malda

The issue was raised in Parliament on December 5, 2025, months before the West Bengal Assembly elections, when BJP Rajya Sabha MP and current state president Samik Bhattacharya raised it in the Rajya Sabha, saying: "The Adina Mosque… was constructed in 1373 AD by Sultan Sikandar Shah of Bengal Sultanate. This mosque was built using material from pre-existing Hindu and Buddhist structures. Local traditions and historical accounts suggest that the site was originally home to Adinath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. The presence of Hindu iconography within the mosque and architecture supports this assertion."