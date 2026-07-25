Why Is Bihar Bandh Today? What Sparked The Statewide Shutdown Call

AISA responded by calling for a statewide bandh on July 25. Extending its moral support, the CPI(ML) alleged that police action had been taken against student protesters in 18 districts and accused the government of responding with repression instead of addressing students' concerns. According to The Hindu, the party also claimed that AISA State Secretary Dipankar Mishra and State Vice-President Saba Afrin had been arrested in Patna and alleged that their whereabouts had not been disclosed. It further alleged that criminal cases had been filed against several student leaders and activists, including CPI(ML) MLC Shashi Yadav and MLA Sandeep Saurabh. Calling the police response a violation of democratic rights, the party appealed to students, parents and citizens to support the bandh while urging protesters to keep the movement peaceful and within the law.