Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Union Education Minister resigns, CJP's Dipke says 'Big Thrones Will Be Shaken...'

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down following weeks of protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and CJP-led demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, centre, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, centre, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post, following weeks of intense protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and ongoing student demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Pradhan announced his departure on X on July 25, 2026, marking a major turning point in the standoff between the government and protesting student groups, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). His resignation comes just hours after opposition leaders rejected earlier reports that the government was considering moving him to a different ministry. The agitation had shut down 18 Delhi Metro stations and brought significant disruption to the capital, driven by demands for accountability, the withdrawal of police FIRs against protesters, and structural reforms in the National Testing Agency. With Pradhan stepping down, attention now shifts to the government's next moves regarding the remaining demands raised by student unions and opposition figures. Get all updates on Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation News LIVE here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jul 2026, 03:17:26 pm IST 'First Setback For Modi Government,' Says RJD MP Manoj Jha | Watch VIDEO | “First setback for Modi government, thanks to the resolve of our youths and students”, says RJD MP Manoj Jha, on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ufNi2zr9dK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026 “First setback for Modi government, thanks to the resolve of our youths and students”, says RJD MP Manoj Jha, on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

25 Jul 2026, 03:14:52 pm IST Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: 'I Thank CJI Kant For Calling Us Cockroaches,' Says Dipke I thank CJI Kant for calling us cockroaches. Had you not called us cockroaches, Pradhan would not have resigned: Dipke, as reported by PTI.

25 Jul 2026, 03:13:16 pm IST Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: CJP's Dipke says 'Big Thrones Will Be Shaken...' | Watch VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a gathering at Jantar Mantar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "If there is no Hindu Muslim politics, if there is only issue based politics, then big thrones will be shaken. When we rise above Hindu and Muslim politics and talk about issues, then it will… pic.twitter.com/ZBE5dlx0V9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026

25 Jul 2026, 03:08:40 pm IST Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: CJP Says Demand Rooster 'Updated' CJP’s Demand Rooster Has Been Updated:



1. Dharmedra Pradhan must resign - ✅

2. Rs 1 Cr to the families of all students who died by suicide - Pending

3. No action against any of the student protesters - Pending

4. ⁠Public Apology From RAF & Delhi Police - Pending



Jantar Mantar… — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 25, 2026

25 Jul 2026, 03:03:44 pm IST Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: We are cockroaches, once it enters it does not leave: Dipke after Pradhan's resignation We have two more demands, we will not go like that. We are cockroaches, once it enters it does not leave: Dipke after Pradhan's resignation. (PTI)

25 Jul 2026, 03:00:52 pm IST Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Opportunistic, power-hungry political parties also infiltrating students' protest: BJP Opportunistic, power-hungry political parties also infiltrating students' protest. Students should be wary of them: BJP.

25 Jul 2026, 02:58:30 pm IST Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned” VIDEO | Delhi: As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posts a letter, saying he has sent his resignation to PM Modi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.”



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/M7XmkgYhRG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026 As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posts a letter, saying he has sent his resignation to PM Modi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.”