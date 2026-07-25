Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Union Education Minister resigns, CJP's Dipke says 'Big Thrones Will Be Shaken...'

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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down following weeks of protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and CJP-led demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, centre, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post, following weeks of intense protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and ongoing student demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Pradhan announced his departure on X on July 25, 2026, marking a major turning point in the standoff between the government and protesting student groups, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). His resignation comes just hours after opposition leaders rejected earlier reports that the government was considering moving him to a different ministry. The agitation had shut down 18 Delhi Metro stations and brought significant disruption to the capital, driven by demands for accountability, the withdrawal of police FIRs against protesters, and structural reforms in the National Testing Agency. With Pradhan stepping down, attention now shifts to the government's next moves regarding the remaining demands raised by student unions and opposition figures. Get all updates on Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation News LIVE here.
LIVE UPDATES

'First Setback For Modi Government,' Says RJD MP Manoj Jha | Watch

“First setback for Modi government, thanks to the resolve of our youths and students”, says RJD MP Manoj Jha, on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE:  'I Thank CJI Kant For Calling Us Cockroaches,' Says Dipke 

I thank CJI Kant for calling us cockroaches. Had you not called us cockroaches, Pradhan would not have resigned: Dipke, as reported by PTI.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: CJP's Dipke says 'Big Thrones Will Be Shaken...' | Watch

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: CJP Says Demand Rooster 'Updated'

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: We are cockroaches, once it enters it does not leave: Dipke after Pradhan's resignation

We have two more demands, we will not go like that. We are cockroaches, once it enters it does not leave: Dipke after Pradhan's resignation. (PTI)

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Opportunistic, power-hungry political parties also infiltrating students' protest: BJP

Opportunistic, power-hungry political parties also infiltrating students' protest. Students should be wary of them: BJP.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned”

As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posts a letter, saying he has sent his resignation to PM Modi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.”

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Dharmendra Pradhan Sends Resignation Letter to PM Modi Amid Youth Protests

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Announcing his decision on Saturday, July 25, 2026, Pradhan confirmed he has stepped down from his post following sustained youth protests demanding his resignation.

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