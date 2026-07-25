Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Union Education Minister resigns, CJP's Dipke says 'Big Thrones Will Be Shaken...'

'First Setback For Modi Government,' Says RJD MP Manoj Jha | Watch
“First setback for Modi government, thanks to the resolve of our youths and students”, says RJD MP Manoj Jha, on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: 'I Thank CJI Kant For Calling Us Cockroaches,' Says Dipke
I thank CJI Kant for calling us cockroaches. Had you not called us cockroaches, Pradhan would not have resigned: Dipke, as reported by PTI.
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: CJP's Dipke says 'Big Thrones Will Be Shaken...' | Watch
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: CJP Says Demand Rooster 'Updated'
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: We are cockroaches, once it enters it does not leave: Dipke after Pradhan's resignation
We have two more demands, we will not go like that. We are cockroaches, once it enters it does not leave: Dipke after Pradhan's resignation. (PTI)
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Opportunistic, power-hungry political parties also infiltrating students' protest: BJP
Opportunistic, power-hungry political parties also infiltrating students' protest. Students should be wary of them: BJP.
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned”
As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posts a letter, saying he has sent his resignation to PM Modi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.”
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation LIVE: Dharmendra Pradhan Sends Resignation Letter to PM Modi Amid Youth Protests
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Announcing his decision on Saturday, July 25, 2026, Pradhan confirmed he has stepped down from his post following sustained youth protests demanding his resignation.