IND Vs ZIM LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India Eye Series Victory Against Zimbabwe In Harare

India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 2nd T20I Match Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his maiden international fifty in just 18 balls in the 1st T20I as he looks to continue his supreme form in the 2nd T20I match at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, on Saturday, July 25

India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: In a bid to clinch the three-match T20I series, India is set to face Zimbabwe in the second match at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, following a convincing seven-wicket victory in the opening T20I. Shreyas Iyer and his team will approach this game with confidence, eager to deliver another commanding performance after their one-sided win on Thursday. On a pitch that posed difficulties for batsmen, the Indian fast bowlers excelled, effectively limiting the hosts to a substandard score. In the last match, India awarded a debut cap to Ashok Sharma and is expected to retain him for this upcoming game, with Iyer anticipated to field the same playing XI. Catch the play-by-play updates of the 2nd IND vs ZIM T20I match, to be played at the Harare Sports Club, right here

LIVE UPDATES