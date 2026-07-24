EU Finds TikTok Violated Digital Rules By Failing to Protect Minors' Privacy

The European Commission has found that TikTok violated the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) by failing to adequately protect the privacy of minors on its platform.
Regulators said the platform's design allowed adults to view children's accounts, exposing minors to cyberbullying, unwanted contact and predatory behaviour.
The findings come as the European Union continues its aggressive enforcement of digital regulations against major technology companies, including Meta and Apple.
The European Commission has concluded that TikTok failed to adequately protect the privacy and safety of children on its platform, finding that the social media company violated provisions of the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA). The preliminary findings mark another significant step in the EU's efforts to strengthen online safety standards and hold major technology companies accountable for protecting vulnerable users.
Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the European Commission is the executive arm of the European Union and is responsible for enforcing the bloc's digital regulations. In recent years, the Commission has emerged as one of the world's most assertive technology regulators, introducing landmark legislation such as the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act to curb harmful online content, increase platform transparency and limit the dominance of large technology companies.
According to the Commission, its investigation found that TikTok's platform design allowed adults to view the accounts of minors without sufficient safeguards. Regulators said this exposed children to risks including cyberbullying, unwanted contact from strangers and predatory behaviour, falling short of the protections required under the Digital Services Act.
The DSA, which came into force for major online platforms in 2023, imposes stricter obligations on companies designated as Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs), including TikTok. Among its key provisions are requirements to assess and mitigate systemic risks, provide stronger safeguards for minors, improve transparency in content moderation and ensure that platform design does not endanger vulnerable users.
The findings represent the latest in a series of regulatory actions taken by Brussels against major technology companies. Over the past few years, the European Union has launched investigations and imposed penalties on firms such as Meta, Apple and Google over issues ranging from competition practices and digital advertising to data privacy and user protection. The bloc has increasingly positioned itself as the global leader in digital regulation, often setting standards that influence policies beyond Europe.
Although the Commission's findings are preliminary, TikTok will now have an opportunity to respond to the allegations before a final decision is issued. If the violations are ultimately confirmed, the company could face substantial financial penalties under the DSA, including fines of up to six per cent of its global annual turnover. The Commission may also require the platform to implement specific changes to strengthen protections for children.
TikTok, owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance, has faced growing regulatory scrutiny across multiple jurisdictions over concerns related to user privacy, data security, algorithmic transparency and child safety. The company has repeatedly said it is committed to protecting young users and has introduced parental controls, age-verification measures and privacy settings aimed at improving safety on the platform.
The Commission's latest findings reinforce the European Union's broader message that technology companies operating within its borders will be expected to prioritise user safety, particularly that of children, and comply with increasingly stringent digital regulations designed to create a safer online environment.