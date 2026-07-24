In Photos: CJP Protests Sweep The National Capital, Thousands On Streets

Thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered across New Delhi, staging marches and demonstrations over their demands. This photo gallery captures massive crowds, protest marches, clashes with police, heightened security, and the scenes that unfolded as the national capital witnessed one of its biggest political demonstrations.

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CJP Dipke addresses media amid protest over paper leak at Jantar Mantar
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issue, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, left, is also present. | Photo: PTI
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CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka being escorted by police personnel en route to the Constitution Club of India for a meeting with the Centre over NEET paper leak, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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India CJP Protests
Protesters raise slogans during a demonstration demanding educational reforms as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing protest movement in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Vipin
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Cockroach Protests
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, interacts with the protesters during a demonstration demanding educational reforms as part of the party's ongoing protest movement in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Vipin
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India CJP protests
A protester holds up a portrait of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, during a demonstration demanding educational reforms as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing protest movement in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Vipin
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Cockroach Janta Party Protests
Protesters raise slogans during a demonstration demanding educational reforms as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing protest movement in New Delhi | Photo: AP/Vipin
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India CJP protests
Protestors listen to a speech by Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party, during a demonstration demanding educational reforms as part of the party's ongoing protest movement in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Shonal Ganguly
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CJP protest in Delhi
Security personnel stand guard during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Nihang Sikhs during CJP protests
Nihang Sikhs distribute traditional beverage to demostrators at the site during the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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CJP Dipke addresses media amid protest over paper leak at Jantar Mantar
A sanitation worker sweeps the road as people gather at Jantar Mantar during the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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CJP-govt talk in Delhi
Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda during a meeting with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to find an amicable solution to the outfit's demands related to exam irregularities, at the Vithalbhai Patel House, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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CJP-govt talk in Delhi
Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda during a meeting with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to find an amicable solution to the outfit's demands related to exam irregularities, at the Vithalbhai Patel House, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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Cockroach Janata Party-govt talk in Delhi
Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda during a meeting with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to find an amicable solution to the outfit's demands related to exam irregularities, at the Vithalbhai Patel House, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka CJP-govt talk in Delhi
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after a meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, at Vithalbhai Patel House, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
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