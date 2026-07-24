In Photos: CJP Protests Sweep The National Capital, Thousands On Streets
Thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered across New Delhi, staging marches and demonstrations over their demands. This photo gallery captures massive crowds, protest marches, clashes with police, heightened security, and the scenes that unfolded as the national capital witnessed one of its biggest political demonstrations.
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