Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India begins its Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign across six sports on Day 2 in Glasgow
Boxing, para powerlifting and artistic gymnastics headline India's packed Day 2 schedule
Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV will provide live coverage of India's events
After a memorable Opening Ceremony at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, India's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 shifts into full gear on Day 2 (July 24). The 125-member Indian contingent will be in action across lawn bowls, boxing, artistic gymnastics, swimming, para swimming and para powerlifting, with several athletes beginning their medal quests.
From experienced names like Srihari Nataraj to India's boxing hopefuls and para powerlifters, it promises to be a busy day for Indian fans.
India's Full Schedule for Day 2 (All Timings in IST)
Lawn Bowls
1:00 PM: Men's Singles Group Stage – Putul Sonowal
1:00 PM: Women's Pairs Group Stage – Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Singh
Artistic Gymnastics
2:30 PM: Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification (Medal Event)
Swimming & Para Swimming
3:40 PM: Ali Imam – Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heats
3:56 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men's 50m Backstroke Heats
Late-night finals: Subject to qualification.
Boxing
3:30 PM (Session 1): Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria & Aditya Pratap Singh
10:30 PM (Session 2): Priya Ghanghas, Jadumani Singh & Sumit Kundu
Para Powerlifting
5:40 PM: Men's Lightweight Final – Ashok Kumar Malik & Parmjeet Kumar
7:24 PM: Women's Lightweight Final – Jaspreet Kaur & Suman Devi
10:40 PM: Women's Heavyweight Final – Kasthuri Rajamani
12:29 AM: Men's Heavyweight Final – Sudhir & Jhandu Kumar.
Medal Hopes for India
India's strongest medal opportunities on Day 2 come in para powerlifting, where multiple Indian lifters will compete in medal events. The men's artistic gymnastics team will also be aiming for a podium finish, while the boxing contingent begins its campaign with several opening-round bouts. Srihari Nataraj and Ali Imam will look to progress through their respective swimming events and book places in the finals.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: Live Streaming Details
Who is the host for the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Glasgow, Scotland
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.