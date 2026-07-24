Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Check India's full Day 2 schedule for the Commonwealth Games 2026, including match timings, medal events, top athletes in action, and live streaming details from Glasgow

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Preview
The team from India arrives onstage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 23, 2026 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Summary of this article

  • India begins its Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign across six sports on Day 2 in Glasgow

  • Boxing, para powerlifting and artistic gymnastics headline India's packed Day 2 schedule

  • Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV will provide live coverage of India's events

After a memorable Opening Ceremony at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, India's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 shifts into full gear on Day 2 (July 24). The 125-member Indian contingent will be in action across lawn bowls, boxing, artistic gymnastics, swimming, para swimming and para powerlifting, with several athletes beginning their medal quests.

From experienced names like Srihari Nataraj to India's boxing hopefuls and para powerlifters, it promises to be a busy day for Indian fans.

India's Full Schedule for Day 2 (All Timings in IST)

Lawn Bowls

  • 1:00 PM: Men's Singles Group Stage – Putul Sonowal

  • 1:00 PM: Women's Pairs Group Stage – Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Singh

Artistic Gymnastics

  • 2:30 PM: Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification (Medal Event)

Swimming & Para Swimming

  • 3:40 PM: Ali Imam – Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heats

  • 3:56 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men's 50m Backstroke Heats

Late-night finals: Subject to qualification.

Boxing

  • 3:30 PM (Session 1): Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria & Aditya Pratap Singh

  • 10:30 PM (Session 2): Priya Ghanghas, Jadumani Singh & Sumit Kundu

Para Powerlifting

  • 5:40 PM: Men's Lightweight Final – Ashok Kumar Malik & Parmjeet Kumar

  • 7:24 PM: Women's Lightweight Final – Jaspreet Kaur & Suman Devi

  • 10:40 PM: Women's Heavyweight Final – Kasthuri Rajamani

  • 12:29 AM: Men's Heavyweight Final – Sudhir & Jhandu Kumar.

Related Content
Neeraj Chopra in action. - File/PTI
Emma McKeon has won the most medals for Australia in Commonwealth Games history, securing a total of 20 medals (14 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze). - File
The president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Devendra Jhajharia said on Monday that India can win a record breaking half a dozen medals in para sports - AP
Milkha Singh became the first ever athlete from India to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Cardiff 1958. - AP

Medal Hopes for India

India's strongest medal opportunities on Day 2 come in para powerlifting, where multiple Indian lifters will compete in medal events. The men's artistic gymnastics team will also be aiming for a podium finish, while the boxing contingent begins its campaign with several opening-round bouts. Srihari Nataraj and Ali Imam will look to progress through their respective swimming events and book places in the finals.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: Live Streaming Details

Q

Who is the host for the Commonwealth Games 2026?

A

The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Glasgow, Scotland

Q

Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?

A

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.

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