Samoa At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Seine Stowers

Samoa's Seine Stowers makes her Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow after a record-breaking 2026 season
The 18-year-old weightlifter heads into the Games as one of Oceania's brightest medal prospects
Stowers captured four gold medals and shattered multiple records ahead of Glasgow 2026
At just 18 years of age, Seine Stowers has already emerged as one of the brightest young stars in international weightlifting. The Samoan sensation heads to the Commonwealth Games 2026 with soaring expectations after a breakthrough season that saw her dominate regional competitions, rewrite record books, and establish herself as one of Oceania's most exciting prospects.
Born into Samoa's rich weightlifting tradition, Stowers has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the junior ranks. Her explosive lifting and remarkable composure under pressure have made her one of the standout teenagers in the sport. After a record-breaking campaign earlier this year, she arrives in Glasgow as a genuine medal contender in the women's 77kg category.
Seine Stowers Factfile
Date of Birth: April 30, 2008
Age: 18
Country: Samoa
Sport: Weightlifting
Weight Category: Women's 77kg
Major Achievement: Four gold medals at the 2026 Universal Weightlifting Championship
Special Recognition: Holder of multiple Junior and Oceania records
Commonwealth Games: Glasgow 2026 debut
Stowers announced herself on the international stage in spectacular fashion at the 2026 Universal Weightlifting Championship in Apia. Competing on her 18th birthday, she swept four gold medals and set 12 new records across the Junior Oceania, Senior Oceania, Junior Commonwealth and Senior Commonwealth categories.
Her best lifts of 112kg in the snatch and 142kg in the clean and jerk also established new World Junior and Oceania marks, underlining her immense potential.
Seine Stowers At Commonwealth Games
Glasgow 2026 marks Stowers' Commonwealth Games debut, but the teenager arrives with significant momentum. Samoa included her in its weightlifting squad after her dominant performances at the Universal Championship, where she outclassed a strong field to earn selection for the Games.
The International Weightlifting Federation has identified Stowers as one of the youngsters to watch in Glasgow, describing her as one of the most exciting teenage lifters not only in Oceania but in the world. Competing in the women's 77kg division, she will look to translate her regional success onto one of the biggest stages in Commonwealth sport.
For Samoa, Stowers represents the future of weightlifting, a nation that has consistently produced elite lifters despite its small population. With youth on her side and confidence soaring after a record-breaking year, Glasgow 2026 offers the perfect opportunity for the rising star to announce herself to the wider sporting world.