South Africa At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Chad Le Clos

Chad le Clos returns to Glasgow 2026 chasing a record-breaking 19th Commonwealth Games medal
The South African swimming icon has won 18 Commonwealth medals and an Olympic gold in a glittering career
Le Clos aims to add another chapter to his legacy at his sixth Commonwealth Games
There are few names in Commonwealth Games swimming as iconic as Chad le Clos. For over a decade, the South African has been a dominant force in the pool, collecting medals with remarkable consistency while carving out a legacy as one of the sport's greatest butterfly specialists.
Best remembered for upsetting Michael Phelps to win the Olympic 200m butterfly gold at London 2012, Le Clos now returns to Glasgow aiming to add another chapter to his glittering career.
The 34-year-old has represented South Africa at every Commonwealth Games since 2010 and remains one of the country's biggest medal hopes despite entering the twilight of his career. Glasgow 2026 also brings back fond memories for Le Clos, who enjoyed one of the finest meets of his career in the Scottish city 12 years ago.
Chad le Clos Factfile
Date of Birth: April 12, 1992
Age: 34
Country: South Africa
Sport: Swimming
Speciality: Butterfly and Freestyle
Olympic Record: One gold and two silver medals
World Championships: Multiple-time world champion and medallist
Commonwealth Games Appearances: 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026
Commonwealth Games Medals: 18 (including seven gold medals)
Le Clos announced himself on the biggest stage at the London 2012 Olympics, where he stunned swimming legend Michael Phelps to claim gold in the 200m butterfly before adding silver in the 100m butterfly.
Since then, he has become one of South Africa's most celebrated Olympians, winning multiple medals at the World Championships and World Short Course Championships while dominating the Commonwealth Games pool.
Chad le Clos At Commonwealth Games
Le Clos made an immediate impact on his Commonwealth Games debut in Delhi 2010, winning five medals, including gold in the 200m butterfly. Four years later in Glasgow 2014, he produced one of the greatest performances by any swimmer at the Games, claiming seven medals to equal Ian Thorpe's record for the most medals won at a single Commonwealth Games.
His dominance continued at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, where he won five more medals, including three individual golds. Those performances saw him become the most decorated swimmer in Commonwealth Games history, further cementing his legendary status in the competition.
At Birmingham 2022, Le Clos added a silver medal in the 200m butterfly to take his overall Commonwealth tally to 18 medals, tying the all-time Games record held by sport shooters Mick Gault and Phillip Adams.
As he dives into the pool in Glasgow 2026, the South African great needs just one more medal to become the outright most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history across all sports, a milestone that could further elevate one of swimming's most remarkable careers.