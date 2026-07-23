Why India's Youth Protests Are Bigger Than The 'Cockroach' Debate

In May 2026, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made a remark during a Supreme Court hearing about unemployed youth activists that compared them, in tone and implication, to cockroaches — disposable, numerous, and a nuisance to be managed rather than a constituency to be heard. The Chief Justice later clarified that his comments had been directed at the lawyers misusing public interest litigation, not the unemployed youth themselves. By then, it did not matter. Within 78 hours of the remark, a satirical Instagram page had amassed three million followers.