CJP, Rahul Gandhi Reject PM Modi's Fast-Track Courts For Paper Leaks; Reiterate Demand To Sack Pradhan

PM Promises Swift Action

In his first public remarks on the NEET controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said protecting the future of students was the government's top priority. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" Modi wrote on X. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students." He added that those who try to harm the future of the youth will not be spared.