CJP, Rahul Gandhi Reject PM Modi's Fast-Track Courts For Paper Leaks; Reiterate Demand To Sack Pradhan

The Cockroach Janata Party rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases
The student-led outfit reiterated its demand for the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET controversy
Prime Minister Modi assured swift and stringent punishment for perpetrators, directing officials to operationalise these fast-track courts
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases. The student-led outfit reiterated its demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over the NEET paper leak controversy and the government's handling of the crisis.
Soon after the Prime Minister posted on X, the CJP issued a terse response on the social media platform: "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign." The response signals that the outfit remains unconvinced by the Centre's latest announcement and continues to hold Pradhan politically accountable.
PM Promises Swift Action
In his first public remarks on the NEET controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said protecting the future of students was the government's top priority. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" Modi wrote on X. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students." He added that those who try to harm the future of the youth will not be spared.
As of July 23, 2026, the specific operational and legislative details of the proposed courts—including their exact number, locations, setup timeline and precise legal jurisdiction—have not been officially finalised. Modi directed relevant departments to take all necessary steps to operationalise the decision. However, these new bodies will operationally resemble India's existing MP/MLA fast-track courts, The Hindu reported.
Political Reaction
Reacting to the post on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi blamed the Prime Minister for harming the future of the youth as well as the destruction of the education system. He also reiterated the student demands in his reply.
“You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it. The students’ demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them,” he said.
Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications, Indian National Congress, also responded sharply to the Prime Minister’s social media post.
“The PM does not have the courage to stand up in Parliament, speak and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did when the occassion demanded. This morning he has put out a social media post to show that he is concerned with the issues being raised by students across the country. Actually, the post such as it is demonstrates that he is shaken and rattled. Vote Chori, Seat Chori, Chanda Chori, Exam Paper Chori…. the list goes on and on,” he said on X.