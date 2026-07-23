Sikkim Tunnel Disaster: 22 Bodies Recovered as Search Operations

The Teesta-VI project is a significant hydropower initiative aimed at harnessing the waters of the Teesta River for power generation. The headrace tunnel, a critical component of the project, was the site of the tragedy.

Rescue operations underway after about 25 people were trapped inside an under-construction tunnel after a landslide blocked its entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak, in Namchi district, Sikkim. Ten bodies have been recovered till 9.30 am on Tuesday. Seven of the deceased have been identified, while three unidentified bodies were sent to the District Hospital Singtam and STNM Hospital. | Photo: PTI