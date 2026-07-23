Sikkim Tunnel Disaster: 22 Bodies Recovered as Search Operations

Rescue teams recover 22 bodies after suspected methane gas explosion in NHPC’s Teesta-VI Hydropower Project headrace tunnel in Namchi district on July 20.
Multi-agency operations continue round-the-clock under hazardous conditions to locate any remaining victims.
Incident highlights safety concerns in Himalayan hydropower projects, prompting calls for stricter protocols and investigation.
Rescue teams in Sikkim have recovered the bodies of 22 workers following a major disaster inside a headrace tunnel of the NHPC’s Teesta-VI Hydropower Project in Namchi district on July 20, 2026. The incident, attributed to the explosive release of suspected methane gas, has triggered a large-scale search and rescue operation that continues amid extremely challenging conditions. Officials confirmed that multi-agency teams worked round-the-clock until late Wednesday night in an effort to locate any remaining trapped individuals.
The Teesta-VI project is a significant hydropower initiative aimed at harnessing the waters of the Teesta River for power generation. The headrace tunnel, a critical component of the project, was the site of the tragedy. Preliminary assessments suggest that accumulated methane gas, common in certain geological formations, was suddenly released, leading to an explosion or rapid displacement of air that proved fatal for the workers inside. Details regarding the exact trigger and whether safety ventilation systems were fully operational are expected to emerge from the ongoing investigation.
Personnel from various specialised agencies, including those experienced in coal mine rescues and underground operations, have been deployed. Operations have been hampered by poor visibility, toxic gas levels, debris, and the complex layout of the tunnel. Rescue workers are proceeding cautiously to avoid further risks, using advanced equipment for gas monitoring, structural assessment, and victim extraction. NHPC officials, along with Sikkim state disaster management authorities, are overseeing the efforts and have assured full transparency in the probe.
This disaster has highlighted the inherent risks associated with hydropower development in the seismically active and ecologically fragile Himalayan region. Sikkim has previously witnessed environmental concerns and protests related to large dam and tunnel projects, with activists often pointing to inadequate geological surveys and safety lapses. The Teesta-VI project itself has been under scrutiny in the past for its potential impact on local biodiversity and downstream water flow.
As of now, the focus remains on completing the search for any survivors or additional victims. Families of the deceased have been notified, and the state government is expected to announce ex-gratia payments and long-term support. The incident has also prompted calls for a comprehensive review of safety protocols across similar infrastructure projects in the Northeast. Union and state officials have expressed condolences and pledged strict action if negligence is found.
The recovery of 22 bodies marks a grim milestone, but the operation continues with urgency. Authorities have appealed for calm while assuring that every possible measure is being taken. This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the human cost of infrastructure development and the critical need for stringent safety standards in high-risk environments. Further updates are awaited as rescue teams push forward under difficult conditions.