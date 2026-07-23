'No Going Back On Demands': Venugopal Says Opposition Seeks Pradhan's Resignation

Venugopal says Opposition will not discuss issues before Pradhan resigns.
NEET protests disrupt Parliament as Opposition demands debate and accountability.
Adjournment notices seek discussions on paper leaks and police action.
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday said Opposition parties had decided not to participate in any discussion until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over the NEET paper leak controversy.
"We have conveyed this to Speaker Om Birla," Venugopal said, adding that all parties except the AAP and DMK had agreed to the stance.
The decision comes amid nationwide student protests demanding Pradhan's resignation. Posting on X, Venugopal said Opposition MPs were united in their fight for the youth and accused the BJP of trying to "salvage its image".
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of fast-track courts for paper leak cases, Venugopal called it "complete eyewash" and said the Opposition's demands remained clear: Pradhan's resignation, an apology from the Prime Minister, and action against those who attacked peaceful protesters.
The First three days of the Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, 2026, were disrupted by Opposition protests, leaving Parliament unable to transact business. Leaders have been demanding a discussion on alleged police action against protesting students and the resignation of Pradhan.
Notices For Business Suspension
Earlier, KC Venugopal also demanded an urgent debate while filing an Adjournment Motion notice in theto halt scheduled proceedings. Venugopal wantedto discuss how police treated student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20. He also targeted the "severe and ongoing crisis" plaguing the national examination system.
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also sought a Rajya Sabha halt submitted a similar formal notice to suspend all scheduled business to force a debate on the NEET paper leak, police violence against demonstrating students, and systemic education reforms.
The Lok Sabha is scheduled to debate the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which is up for consideration and passing. Opposition members Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Adv. Dean Kuriakose moved a statutory resolution seeking to express disapproval of the bill.
The Public Accounts Committee will present these findings to Parliament. Both Houses also listed Question Hour alongside leftover legislative business from July 22, 2026, which remains pending after earlier disruptions.
Amidst all this, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned with proceedings scheduled to resume at 12 PM. After resuming proceedings both houses once again adjourned in minutes and will resume at 2 PM. Heavy sloganeering by the opposition disrupted the functioning of the house.