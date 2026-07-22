Government Ready For Comprehensive Discussion On Paper Leak Issue In Parliament: JP Nadda

Nadda asserts government ready for Parliament debate; urges constructive opposition
Wangchuk agrees to end fast if no legal action against CJP march protesters
Supreme Court declines suo motu plea on police excesses; "Don't waste our time."
BJP President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday asserted that the Modi government is ready for a comprehensive discussion on the paper leak issue in Parliament, as he urged the opposition not to politicise student protests over the matter.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Nadda said the issue of paper leak is a matter of investigation, and the government will place answers on every point before the public.
"The Modi government is a responsible and responsive government; we are ready to discuss all issues on the floor of Parliament," Nadda said.
The senior BJP leader told the Congress to play the role of a constructive opposition and asked it to join hands to find a solution to the paper leak issue.
"Student protests over paper leak should not be politicised," Nadda said, adding that the government will respond to the letter written by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast over the NEET paper leak issue.
Meanwhile, the BJP chief condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's behaviour, terming it "undignified and condemnable" in connection with the opposition protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday.
The press conference came amid escalating tensions over the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest against the NEET-UG paper leak, which has now entered its third day.
Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing On Police Action
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court declined to initiate suo motu proceedings over allegations of police excesses during the July 20 crackdown on student protesters participating in the CJP Parliament march.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant orally declined to examine videographic evidence submitted by a lawyer, stating that the court was "not interested in videos" and did not have "time to watch them."
"Don't waste our time. We don't want to watch any videos," the CJI remarked when the counsel reiterated that students had been beaten up.
The July 20 protest witnessed clashes between demonstrators and security personnel near Parliament, with police using lathis and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Centre Deploys Additional CRPF Companies
The Centre had ordered the deployment of 20 additional CRPF companies to strengthen security measures in view of the CJP protests and demonstrations by various political parties.
The forces are being airlifted from West Bengal after the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered their immediate deployment in the national capital on Tuesday night, official sources in the security establishment told PTI.
A CRPF company has a strength of about 100 personnel. About 30 companies of the CRPF and its specialised anti-riots unit Rapid Action Force (RAF) had already been provided to the Delhi Police.
Parliament Disrupted, Opposition Protests Continue
Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday as opposition parties continued to protest police action against students. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon, while Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.
Most Congress MPs were wearing black shirts and kurtas to protest against police action on students. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also dressed in black, accused the government of stifling debate in Parliament.
"The Speaker says he has to ask the government whether a debate can take place. What is this? Democracy is finished," she told reporters in Parliament.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, urged the opposition to allow a discussion, saying the government was ready to debate any issue but objected to "preconditions" that stalled proceedings.
Sonam Wangchuk Agrees To End Fast
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday evening and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU, has agreed to end his indefinite fast on the condition that no legal action will be taken against protesters who participated in the CJP march.
In a letter addressed to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk thanked them for visiting him in the hospital and assuring him that the Centre will consider CJP's earlier demands.
He said once he receives government assurance of no legal action, he will also appeal to the peacefully protesting students to halt the movement for now and enter into dialogue with the government.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police on a batch of petitions alleging excessive use of force during the CJP-led protest march, with the bench observing that the allegations could not be treated as isolated incidents.
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke appealed to Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike, expressing concern over his health.