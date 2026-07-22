SC Won't Hear Police Brutality Plea In CJP Protest

The Supreme Court declined to initiate suo motu proceedings over alleged police violence during the July 20 CJP Parliament march.
Chief Justice Surya Kant said the court was not interested in viewing videographic evidence submitted by a lawyer.
The July 20 protest witnessed clashes between demonstrators and security personnel near Parliament.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to initiate suo motu proceedings over allegations of police excesses during the July 20 crackdown on student protesters participating in the CJP Parliament march in New Delhi.
The matter was mentioned before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. A lawyer appearing before the court urged the Bench to take cognisance of alleged police violence against the protesters and submitted that videographic evidence documenting the incidents was available.
Responding to the submission, Chief Justice Surya Kant orally declined to examine the videos, stating that the court was not interested in viewing them. "We are not interested in videos. We don't have time to watch them," the Chief Justice remarked, adding that the court's time should not be "wasted."
The Bench consequently declined to initiate suo motu proceedings based on the submissions made during the mentioning.
The events in question relate to the July 20 CJP Parliament march in the national capital. The protest witnessed clashes between demonstrators and security personnel as protesters attempted to march towards Parliament.
According to reports, police personnel used lathis and tear gas to disperse the crowd after protesters attempted to move beyond the designated areas. The confrontation led to allegations of excessive use of force by law enforcement authorities against student protesters.
The lawyer seeking the court's intervention argued that videographic material existed documenting the alleged police brutality and requested the Supreme Court to examine the evidence while taking suo motu cognisance of the incident.
However, the Chief Justice declined the request during the oral mentioning, and no further proceedings were initiated in the matter.
The Supreme Court's decision comes amid continuing legal and public scrutiny over the police response to the July 20 demonstrations. The protest has already given rise to multiple legal challenges before various courts, including petitions relating to the handling of the demonstrations and the police action that followed.
With the Supreme Court declining to take suo motu cognisance, no proceedings have been initiated by the apex court on the basis of the oral request concerning the alleged police violence during the CJP Parliament march.